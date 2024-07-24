Private School Enrollment Is on the Rise. What’s Going On?
School & District Management

Private School Enrollment Is on the Rise. What’s Going On?

By Mark Lieberman & Maya Riser-Kositsky — July 24, 2024 4 min read
School Bus on american country road in the morning.
Maksymowicz/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The share of America’s school-age children attending public schools ticked slightly downward every year from 2014 to 2022—just before a wave of new universal private school choice programs began to further complicate the K-12 landscape. But public schools continue to enroll the overwhelming majority of America’s young people.

That’s the takeaway from an Education Week analysis of U.S. Census Bureau survey data breaking down K-12 enrollment by type of school. These data are publicly available but haven’t been widely circulated in a digestible format until now.

The percentage of students in public and private schools didn’t change dramatically throughout the 2010s and early 2020s. But public schools lost a bit of ground during that period, while private schools gained some.

See Also

Illustration of the side view of a man sitting in an office chair with his head down and with a red arrow heading downward toward him while various sized white arrows in the background are all heading upward.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Explainer What's Going On With Public School Enrollment? All the Big Questions, Answered
Mark Lieberman, June 27, 2024
11 min read

In 2022, the most recent year for which Census data were available, 84 percent of the 54 million U.S. children ages 5 to 17 attended public schools, which include traditional public schools as well as charter schools. Another 11.8 percent attended private schools.

The remainder is listed as attending neither, and could have dropped out of school, not started attending school yet, or participated in homeschooling, for which data collection is inconsistent state to state.

Those figures represent a small but notable shift that’s taken place in recent years. A decade earlier, in 2012, the share of public school students was 86.3 percent, and the share of private school students was 10.6 percent.

The trend isn’t particularly surprising to Chris Lubienski, a professor of education policy at Indiana University. What surprised him, instead, was that the drop in the share of children attending public schools wasn’t steeper as the private school choice movement grew throughout the 2010s.

“We have a whole industry of advocacy groups promoting private school choice and attacking the viability of public schools, strongly and falsely suggesting to parents that public schools as a whole are failing,” Lubienski said. “Given that, if anything, one might expect to see more of a hit to public schools.”

Here are a few additional takeaways from these numbers.

Data showing the impact of private school choice are still emerging

Whether private schools will gain a bigger enrollment share in the coming years remains to be seen. Twelve states now offer or will soon roll out some form of universally accessible private school choice, including education savings accounts, vouchers, and tax-credit scholarships—all of which allow parents to spend public funds on private educational options of their choosing.

See Also

012024 School Choice Voucher Woes shopping data tracking 1302739460
School Choice & Charters Tracker Which States Have Private School Choice?
Libby Stanford, Mark Lieberman & Victoria A. Ifatusin, January 31, 2024
5 min read

Recently available data from private school choice programs with expanding eligibility show that the majority of recipients were already attending private schools before taking advantage—which means their participation won’t affect the share of students attending public or private schools.

But that could change as eligibility expands. More than 1 million students accessed a state-funded private school choice offering in 2024, according to figures recently published by EdChoice, the leading advocacy organization for private school choice. Just five years earlier, the number was less than half a million, according to the organization.

Arizona, soon to enter its second school year with a universally accessible education savings account offering, is currently confronting a budget crisis as a result of 75,000 students getting ESA funds, exceeding some early estimates. Those numbers appear poised to grow in Arizona and other states that have followed Arizona’s lead in opening their private school choice programs to virtually all students.

The number of school-age children has grown—but that will change

The total number of children ages 5 to 17 fluctuated throughout the time period for which Census data are available. Between 2010 and 2022, the total number increased slightly, from 53.8 million in 2012 to 54.2 million in 2022.

Demographics experts and federal statisticians, however, anticipate those numbers will drop sharply in the coming years because recent generations of young adults are having fewer children than their parents and grandparents.

The pandemic appears to have accelerated pre-existing trends

Until 2020, the percentage of students attending public schools never dropped by more than one-fifth of 1 percent from one year to the next. But starting in 2020, the drops were slightly steeper: 1.1 percent from 2019 to 2020, 0.7 percent from 2020 to 2021, and 0.5 percent from 2021 to 2022.

The rate of growth for the share of students attending private schools was slightly faster during the same period. Prior to the pandemic, it had never grown more than 0.86 percent from one year to the next.

But from 2019 to 2020, the share of students attending private schools grew by 3.4 percent. From 2020 to 2021, it grew by 5.9 percent. And from 2021 to 2022, it grew by another 1.8 percent.

A growing percentage of children is unaccounted for in recent years

Prior to the pandemic, roughly 97 percent of children ages 5 to 17 were attending public or private schools. That percentage dropped in each of the three most recent years for which data are available.

In 2022, 95.9 percent of children ages 5 to 17 were attending public or private schools. That translates to 43,000 fewer students than in 2019.

Those numbers may be changing for a wide variety of reasons. Homeschool enrollment has grown considerably during the same period. Some students have skipped kindergarten. And some students have disappeared from the data altogether, according to research from Thomas Dee, an economist and education professor from Stanford University.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Nominate Inspiring District Leaders for EdWeek’s 2025 Leaders To Learn From
Education Week is looking for outstanding district leaders to profile for our 2025 Leaders to Learn From report.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Photograph collage of 6 of the EdWeek Leaders To Learn From
The 2024 Leaders to Learn From, from left to right starting at the top, are Jun Kim, director of technology for Moore County Public Schools in Oklahoma; Sharon Bradley, director of family and community engagement for the Plano Public Schools in Texas; Kate Maxlow, director of curriculum and instruction for the Hampton City Schools in Virginia; Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of the Indianapolis Public Schools; Ana Pasarella, director of family and community engagement for the Alvin Independent School District in Texas; and LeAnn Kittle, executive director of sustainability for the Denver Public Schools.
School & District Management How Principals Can Resolve Heated Conflicts With Parents and Teachers
Three tips for school leaders to manage complicated and emotional disagreements.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Illustration of a large hand holding a puzzle piece that shows a handshake and that connects two other pieces -- one with a man and the other with a woman.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Where Is K-12 Enrollment Headed? Population Trends, by the Numbers
America's public schools will have fewer students in the coming years, but population changes vary widely by state.
Mark Lieberman
1 min read
Illustration of people icon.
E+
School & District Management How to Have Hard Conversations With Your Teachers: 3 Tips for Principals
Here are three small steps that can ease the pain of a difficult conversation between a principal and teacher.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
Photo of two women having discussion.
E+
Load More ▼