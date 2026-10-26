Preventing Measles Outbreaks in Schools: Key Takeaways

The United States has confirmed more measles cases this year than in any year since the early 1990s. As of mid-October, 45 states and the District of Columbia had reported cases, and the national count was nearly double the total for all of 2025.

Pennsylvania has been hit hardest, with more than 1,100 confirmed cases, many in Lancaster County’s Amish and Mennonite communities. New York declared a state disaster emergency this month.

EdWeek recently reported on the rise in measles cases across the country —and the risks to schools. Here’s what you need to know from that story:

EdWeek Quick Take: Measles on the Rise We break down the essential facts and their implications for school communities.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4,410 confirmed cases nationwide as of Oct. 16, far more than all of last year.

45 states and D.C. have reported cases.

92.4% of kindergartners completed their MMR shots last school year. Experts say reaching the 95% threshold is needed to stop measles from spreading. Where it’s worst: Pennsylvania has more than 1,000 cases and five deaths among the overall population. New York has declared a state disaster emergency.

WHAT SCHOOLS CAN DO NOW:

Know who’s unprotected. Keep current lists of which students are fully vaccinated, partly vaccinated, or unvaccinated.

Move fast after an exposure. An unvaccinated student who gets an MMR shot within 72 hours can avoid a 21-day quarantine at home.

Check staff, too. Unvaccinated adults can pass measles to children as easily as other children can.

Have a response plan. If a nurse suspects measles, isolate the child, notify the health department, and warn the hospital.