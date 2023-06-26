Personalizing Teacher PD Is Hard. Can Alexa and Siri Help?
Professional Development

Personalizing Teacher PD Is Hard. Can Alexa and Siri Help?

By Alyson Klein — June 26, 2023 2 min read
Top view close up of smart speaker with kid toys in background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A smart speaker may not be the first place you’d think to turn to understand how best to serve students with dyslexia or give meaningful praise to students.

But researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Wyoming, and Fort Hayes State University in Kansas see a lot of promise in the technology as a PD tool. They plan to share their findings at the International Society for Technology in Education’s annual conference in Philadelphia this week.

Tiffany Hunt, an associate lecturer at the University of Wyoming, developed a smart speaker-enabled PD lesson on providing feedback to students in special education. It offered listeners a definition of the term, reviewed the characteristics of effective feedback, provided an example, and, finally, outlined summary takeaways.

Teachers could skip around as needed, Hunt said. For instance, they could head directly to the example if they had already mastered the principles of effective feedback, Hunt said.

Unlike PD delivered in a lecture format, teachers can tell a smart speaker, “can you take me here? I want to hear this again. Or can you move me forward?” Hunt said. “It’s almost most like a module or a website except you just choose what direction you want to go in.”

That helps the PD tailor lessons to “what individual teachers feel they need,” a departure from more traditional PD, which some teachers have criticized as too one-size-fits-all, said Richard Carter, an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming.

Another advantage: “Educators can access [the lessons] and learn on their own time,” Hunt said. That means teachers can brush up on their skills while folding laundry or driving to work. One teacher who tested the approach said she’d love to listen to more sessions while setting up her classroom. Those findings come from the team’s “usability study,” in which they observed six teachers using the tool and asked for their feedback.

The researchers are hoping to expand the offerings. But they are still working through some details to improve the approach, including how long lessons should ideally take from start to finish, the best ways to incorporate checks for understanding, and how to make transitions from one part of the lesson to another smoother.

One big bureaucratic drawback, at least for now: Many teachers are required to complete a certain number of hours of professional development each year. But since the smart speaker lessons allow them to skip around, it’s hard for the state of Wyoming—where Carter and Hunt work—to give teachers credit for their participation.

Hunt and Carter are hoping that will change. After all, schools have been using smart speakers to personalize learning for students for years. And these types of tools are likely to be more ubiquitous as artificial intelligence—which powers smart speakers—becomes more sophisticated.

“All classrooms at this point have some kind of AI that is guiding students’ instruction,” Hunt said. “So it’s kind of the natural progression, right, that professional development might also start looking at [this].”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Where Teachers Say Professional Development Falls Short
Most teachers surveyed said they didn't get much expert advice on meeting the needs of English learners and students with disabilities.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Photo of teachers in meeting.
Getty
Professional Development Opinion How Superintendents Can Engage Board Members to Benefit Their Districts
Board members are often disconnected from the day-to-day learning needs of teachers and students. Here are strategies to change that.
Michael Nelson
6 min read
Retired superintendent Mike Nelson and school board member Nancy Merrill engage in a Q&A for community members.
Retired superintendent Mike Nelson and school board member Nancy Merrill engage in a Q&amp;A for community members.
Britt Nelson
Professional Development From Our Research Center School Health Staff Wonder: How Do You Help LGBTQ+ Students in a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Era?
Nearly 4 in 10 school-based health workers said they'd benefit from more professional development on working with LGBTQ+ students.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
People with Pride flags stand outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023. Police officers separated groups of protesters and counter-protesters outside the elementary school that has become a flashpoint for Pride month events across California.
People with Pride flags stand outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Professional Development Opinion Want to Strengthen Leadership Coaching? Try Collaborative Inquiry
Education leaders need to be a part of the inquiry process so that they, too, can grow.
Peter DeWitt
5 min read
Untitled design (1)
Canva
Load More ▼