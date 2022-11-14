PD Supergroup Is Official: ASCD Members Approve Merger With ISTE
Professional Development

PD Supergroup Is Official: ASCD Members Approve Merger With ISTE

By Alyson Klein — November 14, 2022 2 min read
Image of two halves of an arrow merging.
matdesign24/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s a new education professional development mega-organization on the scene.

Members of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, one of the oldest and largest K-12 professional development associations, officially approved a merger with the International Society for Technology in Education, a nonprofit that helps K-12 teachers make the most of digital tools.

The fusion of the two organizations is just the latest sign of just how central technology has become to teaching and learning. The merger was announced in late September, but required the approval of ASCD members to go forward. That vote was held Nov. 14, and 94 percent of the more than 200 members who participated in the process agreed to the merger.

Richard Culatta, currently the chief executive officer of ISTE, will lead the new, larger organization.

The next step: Reaching out to ISTE and ASCD members—as well as the broader K-12 community—to see how the broader organization can help schools best serve their students in a post-pandemic world.

That will mean considering things like: “How do we design schools differently? How do we design tech differently? How do we think about teacher training differently? How do we think about recruiting and retaining teachers differently? How do we think about education research differently?” Culatta said an interview. “Those are all the questions that we’re really interested in focusing on over the next months and years.”

The merger comes at a critical time for education technology professional development. Though more school districts than ever have embraced 1-to-1 computing initiatives that put a device in the hands of every student, teachers still consistently say technology training is insufficient.

For instance, in a July survey by the EdWeek Research Center, nearly half of educators—48 percent—said the training they or their teachers receive to use educational technology tools was mediocre or poor. And more than half said the ed-tech professional development experiences educators participate in are mostly one-time events with little or no follow-up coaching or training.

Through the merger process, ASCD and ISTE will retain their separate identities and brands, Cultatta added, even as they work on a new name for the broader organization.

That’s less about “what we slap on our products,” Culatta said, and more serving the needs of each organization’s community.

The groups’ memberships are “they’re unique and they have their different expectations and values and quirkiness,” Culatta said. “We’ll maintain to two separate member communities with lots of opportunity for engagement and synergy. If we were to just kind of slam everybody together in a room all at once, that’s probably not a good way to go about reaching our mission.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., November 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Utilizing ESSER Funding to Implement STEM and PBL Initiatives
Learn how school districts can utilize ESSER funding to implement STEM and project-based learning programs.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Wed., November 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Helping Special Education Students Recover From the Pandemic
Join us to learn about the pandemic’s impact on students who sometimes receive less attention in conversations about special education.
Register
Tue., November 22, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How School Districts Can Benefit From Public Housing Partnerships
Learn how school districts currently work with public housing agencies and discuss ways to grow cross-sector partnerships.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Opinion How to Elevate the Voices of Teachers. Try Narrative Pedagogy
The narration of a story can serve as a powerful mechanism for transforming learning.
Rebecca Thomas & Steve Saville
7 min read
shutterstock 276696266
Shutterstock
Professional Development What Works—and What Doesn't—in Teacher PD
PD frequently misses the mark. But researchers have learned how to make it count for teachers—and some of their tips are low cost.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Young Black girl giving her teacher a high five in a classroom.
E+/Getty
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on Professional Development for Leadership
This Spotlight will empower you with insights on motivating teachers all year long, improving communication with school staff, and more.
Professional Development From Our Research Center One-Time PD Is Not Effective. Why Do Districts Still Rely on It?
One reason, experts say, is a mismatch between what teachers say they want from PD and what administrators think they want.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Speaker giving presentation to a large crowd at a conference. Photographed from behind the crowd.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼