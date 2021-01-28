We Are Pediatricians. Here’s How to Reopen Schools Safely
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

We Are Pediatricians. Here’s How to Reopen Schools Safely

12 principles for defining safe reopenings
By Danny Benjamin & Kanecia Zimmerman — January 28, 2021 4 min read
A clean face mask on top of scattered sharpened pencils
David Benito/iStock
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Danny Benjamin & Kanecia Zimmerman
Danny Benjamin is a distinguished professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine focused on epidemiology therapeutics and the deputy executive of the Duke Clinical Research Institute. Kanecia Zimmerman is an associate professor of pediatrics at Duke focused on critical-care research and a DCRI faculty member. They are co-principal investigators of the ABC Science Collaborative, which is funded through the National Institutes of Health.

The finding offered this week by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that schools have not been hotbeds of rapid on-campus transmission of COVID-19 or even of significant student-to-staff infection grabbed headlines and raised hope that we can get children back in class soon—a goal we as pediatricians share. While the poet Gertrude Stein famously wrote, “a rose is a rose is a rose,” we need to be clear as a nation that when it comes to reopening schools safely that safe is not safe is not safe.
The ABC Science Collaborative we lead (and whose research the CDC cited) has partnered with nearly 50 school districts in North Carolina to help educators and families understand the most current and relevant data about COVID-19 so that they may make decisions that will keep teachers, staff, and children safe when they return to the classroom.
First and foremost, no school can be called safe without following what North Carolina calls “the 3Ws"—wear a mask, wait at [a safe] distance, and wash hands. Beyond that, with our school partners, we have determined 12 principles that define safe school reopening during this pandemic:

  1. Be transparent. Schools should report all COVID-19 cases weekly. We know that schools are rarely super-spreaders and that infection rates in schools are reflective of infection rates in communities—not vice versa. Reporting cases makes this fact clear.
  2. Make a road map for contact tracing and testing. School districts and health departments should make these road maps available to the public in writing to describe exactly who will do what for successful contact tracing. This should include timing and the details of how tracing happens and highlight the differences for how this is done for young children (who may not have effective verbal communication) as well as adults.
  3. Develop a dashboard. Districts should have a way to see and use school-level data in making decisions. Dashboards should be school specific (for principals and vice principals) and district-wide (available for superintendents and other district leaders). These dashboards should include numbers available to the public such as cases, information specifically for school leaders on within-school transmission rates, number of staff and students in quarantine, testing rates, vaccination status, and comparisons of this information with countywide data.
    Simply calling school reopening 'safe' in a public meeting or on a website does not make it so.
  4. Work with a trusted third party to analyze data. Many districts lack the expertise to analyze secondary transmission rates adjusted for population as well as other concerns related to emerging science, virology, and epidemiology. A third party, such as a university or nonprofit, also can act as a clearinghouse for knowledge management across districts in a region or state.
  5. Leverage up-to-date metrics. The experience in North Carolina, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Western Europe, Asia, and Australia, gives us insights into how much COVID-19 “spread” to expect in schools that adhere to masking, physical distancing, and handwashing, including metrics such as secondary transmission per 10,000 students. These metrics are preferable to county data because the crucial element of managing schools is to prevent spread within schools. The details of these metrics for considering when to move from in-person to remote instruction can vary by district, and the precision of these metrics will improve as we gather more data.
  6. Develop a plan for clear communications. Before providing face-to-face instruction, districts should have in place a detailed plan for communicating about cases and within-school transmissions if they occur.
  7. Be precise. The details of how students, staff, and visitors will adhere to the 3Ws for the entire school day should be clear to all and can be customized for each school, depending on the age of students and their ability to follow the guidance. ABC has models for elementary, middle, and high schools.
  8. Consider special needs settings. These teachers and students need additional precautions. Plans should be developed locally, and these school communities should receive allocation of extra resources as masking is not always possible. These could include additional personal protective equipment (or PPE), flexible hours, additional face shields, and creative approaches to ventilation and airflow.
  9. Consider extracurriculars. Activities including sports, the arts, and other school-sponsored activities need their own detailed plans for masking, physical distancing, and handwashing. CDC’s researchers noted the increased risk of transmission associated with these activities.

    See Also

    A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
    A staff member holds the door open for students on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas, last August.
    Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP
    School & District Management New CDC Research Backs Biden Push for In-Person Schooling
    Sarah D. Sparks & Mark Lieberman, January 26, 2021
    8 min read
  10. Walk, then run. Starting back to in-person learning slowly (for example, in a hybrid model) can give everyone a chance to adapt to the new procedures and policies.
  11. Implement lessons learned. Whenever there is a cluster or secondary transmission, school leaders should work with school staff to understand the event and to implement lessons learned.
  12. Acknowledge pandemic fatigue but stay adherent. Pandemic fatigue is real, but so are data that show that we should target more than 99 percent adherence to masking by students, teachers, and staff on school property at all times (except for eating and drinking) to be safe. “I wear a mask to protect you; you wear a mask to protect me,” is something that can resonate with even the youngest students. Implement strategies to ensure long-term adherence to mask compliance, distancing, and hand hygiene that can include a hot line or web portal to report non-compliance or daily walk-throughs.

The translation of our state motto is “to be rather than to seem.” Simply calling school reopening “safe” in a public meeting or on a website does not make it so. Taking a set of evidence-based steps before reopening schools and following through diligently and routinely once they are open will make classrooms and campuses safe again for students and staff.

Events

Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week Webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
Thu., February 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated and Engaged
Join experts to learn how to address teacher morale, identify students with low engagement, and share what is working in remote learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Financial Analyst 2
Herndon, Virginia, United States
K12 Inc.
Assistant Superintendent of the Department of Instructional Services, Fairfax County Public Schools
Falls Church, Virginia
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Assistant Superintendent of the Department of Instructional Services, Fairfax County Public Schools
Falls Church, Virginia
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Join us for our NBOE 2021 Winter Teacher Virtual Interview Fair!
Newark, New Jersey
Newark Public Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

School & District Management Can Schools Really Reopen in 100 Days? How Staffing Could Hobble Biden's Plan
President Biden's vow to reopen schools depends on one of the biggest uncertainties in K-12 right now: assembling enough staff to run them.
Catherine Gewertz & Stephen Sawchuk
10 min read
A parent, center, completes a form granting permission for random COVID-19 testing for students as he arrives with his daughter, left, at P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary School on Dec. 7, 2020, in New York.
A parent, center, gives consent for random COVID-19 testing for students as he arrives with his daughter, left, at P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary School in New York last December.
Mark Lennihan/AP
School & District Management ‘Spying’ on Teachers? District Accused of Scouring for Staff Flouting COVID-19 Safety
A Fla. district used social media posts of teachers partying, traveling, & maskless to undercut their union's argument for working remotely.
Scott Travis
4 min read
Image shows close up of a line art eye with a group of people silhouetted in the reflection of the pupil.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week (Images: filo/DigitalVision Vectors + Getty)
School & District Management Opinion Parents Berating Teachers? Making Decisions Without the Data? Advice for Principals
A year marred by COVID-19 has created new challenges for principals. Here are some answers.
Sharif El-Mekki
6 min read
Principal Advice SOC
Getty and Vanessa Solis/Education Week
School & District Management Student Mental Health and Learning Loss Continue to Worry Principals
Months into the pandemic, elementary principals say they still want training in crucial areas to help students who are struggling.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
Student sitting alone with empty chairs around her.
Maria Casinos/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼