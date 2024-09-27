Teachers Online Sound Off on the ‘Science of Reading’

The “science of reading” is a body of knowledge referring to how students learn to sound out words, learn vocabulary, and read increasingly sophisticated texts. More teachers are being encouraged to use evidence-based practices aligned to this research, and and in some cases, are required to use or discard certain teaching approaches.

Teachers continue to debate the recent movement, and some remain hesitant about abandoning more traditional and favored methods .

Social media is a lively venue to listen in on and gauge what educators are saying about hot topics.

And when it comes to the topic of how to teach early reading, teachers have plenty to say. Their responses point towards a wide level of understanding and interpretation of what the term science of reading means and how to use it to inform teaching.



Some educators question the legitimacy of the ‘science of reading’ branding

A number of educators have cited concerns about the implementation of shifts in how kids are taught to read, such as a loss of autonomy for teachers . Many question whether it’s a tried-and-true strategy, or just great marketing.



“Reading is not a “science.”

- Carol D.

“Science of Reading”

- Dan M.

“It’s not a complex body of knowledge. It’s the same thing, just rebranded.”

- Shaun J.



“Phonics works ... always has.”

- Liane C.

“Simple systems work. The art of teaching reading is not broken ... Teach basics, phonics, set up a supported home reading scheme, and hear kids regularly at school. Reading is just made complicated by academics.”

- David P.

“Evidence-based literacy shows that reading and writing is mastered faster in languages that are phonetic ... what we need is spelling reform.”

- Chrissy P.

But plenty of teachers are taking quite well to the strategy. Educators in this camp are sharing examples of the strategy at work, giving tips for fellow teachers on what activities to try, and even attesting to how the “science of reading” has led to them replace activities that have, in some cases, been in classrooms for generations.

Putting reading research into action

Some teachers brought their social media timelines into their classrooms, with one posting on TikTok to show how her class was reviewing phonic patterns.

Playing "Buy One Get One Free" and practicing the floss rule in Fundations!

Teachers have also posted on X—formerly known as Twitter—to show how their classes were putting the strategy in motion.

Playing "Buy One Get One Free" and practicing the floss rule in Fundations! #SOR #Literacy 📚💙🤍

Teachers post tips and tricks on their reading instruction practices to help others

Some teachers used their platforms to showcase helpful tips they’ve learned while implementing evidence-based nstrategies in their classrooms.

@playdoughtoplato Here are the five simplest ways to start the science of reading! 🔥 1️⃣ Practice phonological awareness every single day. Research has shown it’s a critical key to unlocking students’ reading growth because it builds the neural pathways they need to hear and manipulate sounds in words. 2️⃣ Practice phonics every day too! We now know that students don’t “naturally” learn how to read - we have to help the connect the dots between letters and sounds. 3️⃣ Sort your sight word list by phonics skill so readers can focus on just one spelling rule or phonogram at a time. 4️⃣ Throw out your sight word flashcards and replace them with sound maps. Studies have shown they help students memorize words 10 times faster because they connect a word’s spelling to the pronunciation and meaning. (We need all three of those pieces pulled together into a mental file folder in order to be able to memorize a word.) 5️⃣ Join the 5-day challenge I’m kicking off on Sunday so you can get all of the tools and training you need to start implementing the science of reading right away. (You’ll only need an hour or less each day and you’ll have 60 days of access so you can work at your own pace.) 👉 Comment CHALLENGE and we will send you a link! #scienceofreading #phonics #phonologicalawareness #sightwords #challenge ♬ original sound - PlaydoughToPlato

Teachers post about which reading instructional proactices they are changing

Finally, lesson plans that have been tried-and-true—like singing the traditional ABC song—are now being altered or replaced with new versions that draw on strategies aligned with the “science of reading.”