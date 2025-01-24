Trump Is Rolling Back Protections for Transgender Students. What Educators Can Do
Trump Is Rolling Back Protections for Transgender Students. What Educators Can Do

Resources and ideas for teachers and school and district leaders
By Vanessa Ford & Rebecca Kling — January 24, 2025 5 min read
A person in the shadows stands at a bright window, a symbol of the search for the meaning of life, hope for the future in difficult times.
iStock/Getty
Vanessa Ford & Rebecca Kling
Vanessa Ford was a classroom teacher for 14 years and her advocacy has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Newsweek, and NPR. She is the author, along with JR Ford, of Calvin, which won the 2022 Lambda Literary Award for best children’s book. Rebecca Kling is an educator, organizer, storyteller, and advocate for social change. She is the cofounder of Better World Collaborative, a social impact consulting firm working to combat the recent flood of anti-trans legislation. Ford and Kling are co-authors of The Advocate Educator’s Handbook: Creating Schools Where Transgender and Non-Binary Students Thrive.

What should educators do in the face of political and legislative bullying that targets their students?

As one of his first actions upon returning to office, President Trump issued an executive order revoking protections for LGBTQ+ students, with more anti-trans attacks likely to come. Meanwhile, the number of anti-transgender bills introduced across the United States has risen dramatically over the past decade. These bills attempt to censor teachers, block transgender and nonbinary students from using restrooms or locker rooms that align with their gender identity, ban transgender student athletes from participating in sports, and deny transgender youth access to necessary health care.

Even when these legislative or policy attacks don’t go into effect, simply introducing anti-trans legislation harms the mental health of LGBTQ youth. Researchers also recently identified a causal link between anti-trans legislation and suicide attempts: Trans and nonbinary youth in states that have passed these laws are an estimated 7 to 72 percent more likely to attempt suicide, according to researchers, who found significant variation across different time periods and age ranges of participants.

See Also

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the first day of his second term in office. Trump was expected to sign dozens of executive actions, some of them affecting schools, on his first day.
Evan Vucci/AP
Federal President Trump's Early Actions Undo Biden Efforts to Protect LGBTQ+ Students
Brooke Schultz, January 20, 2025
6 min read

As a trans advocate and author, and a former classroom teacher and the parent of a trans youth, both of us know that most educators want to support their trans and nonbinary students. To those ready to begin or continue this work, we offer the following principles: educate, affirm, include, and disrupt.

1. Educate teachers and staff.

Trans and nonbinary students deserve educators and school staff who are familiar with their needs and know where to turn for more resources. Proactively educating all school staff (not just classroom teachers!) is crucial because, otherwise, educators may not consider the needs of trans and nonbinary students until faced with their first out student.

Action steps:

  • Educators: Complete personal self-assessments to better understand possible areas for learning or growth. (See resource box.)
  • School leaders: Complete school self-assessments to better understand a school climate. (See resource box.)
  • District leaders: Bring in external trainers to offer staff professional development and answer any questions.

2. Affirm transgender and nonbinary students.

Schools most foster both affirming policies and affirming practices. The former—school handbooks, district policies, state and federal laws and guidelines, etc.—should cover nondiscrimination, privacy, confidentiality, dress code, gym class, and more.

However, simply having affirming policies on the books is not enough. Are those policies actually being implemented and followed? This is where the rubber meets the road.

But even if local or state policies aren’t yet affirming—even if they are actively harmful—educators must make it clear that they personally support all their students, including those who are trans or nonbinary.

Action steps:

  • Educators: Ensure that all students in class are respected, period. This may be challenging for educators whose speech is restricted, but teachers can still call students by their last name to avoid using a gendered first name or ask questions to prompt student reflection about topics that teachers may be banned from teaching directly.
  • School leaders: Review the school’s mission/vision statements for language that can be used to support trans and nonbinary students. For example, a principal might stress that this is a school that welcomes all learners.
  • District leaders: Connect and collaborate with leaders in other districts to build a community of learning and support.

3. Include positive transgender and nonbinary representation.

If “affirm” is about supporting individual students, “include” is about representing transgender and nonbinary identities in an education community’s culture, values, curriculum, internal and external communication, and more. Remember to represent student communities with overlapping identities and diverse life experiences. Some people may incorrectly assume that a student can either be transgender or a person of color, transgender or have a disability, transgender or an immigrant, but not both.

Action steps:

  • Educators: Examine existing district and state curriculum and standards to determine where trans and nonbinary identities could be included and represented.
  • School leaders: Review school marketing and communication copy to ensure inclusion of trans and nonbinary images and families.
  • District leaders: Evaluate inclusive health and sex education curriculum to ensure curriculum and instructional materials provided to teachers are exemplary. If there are anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions on what material is allowed, brainstorm with other district leaders on what external resources or organizations are available.

4. Disrupt harmful actions.

Whether it’s at an individual, institutional, or societal level, educators can always disrupt harm and attempt to steer things back toward education, affirmation, and inclusion.

Remember: Educators don’t need to be an expert to speak up in support of trans students! A teacher or school leader can still disrupt a bullying situation by saying, “In this school, we don’t call someone something they don’t want to be called.” Likewise, anyone can disrupt legislative attempts to harm trans and nonbinary students by writing a letter to the editor in a local newspaper or calling an elected official to say, “Discriminatory legislation has no place in our community.”

District leaders can also disrupt political bullying by refusing to share biased content. Multiple Oklahoma school districts took this approach this past November when they chose to defy the state’s superintendent, Ryan Walters, when he demanded that teachers share a controversial video in their classrooms.

Action steps:

  • Everyone: Attend and speak at public hearings (city council, school board, state legislative hearings, etc.) to demonstrate public support for trans and nonbinary students.
  • Educators: Learn about your elected officials and reach out to encourage them to support trans rights.
  • School leaders: Become familiar with local and state LGBTQ or trans-specific organizations to develop a list of external resources to reach out to for guidance and assistance.
  • District leaders: Collaborate with other leaders in the state to push for positive, supportive legislation.

No matter where you are or what your role is, there are ways to support trans and nonbinary students—even when it’s scary, even when it’s difficult, even when it’s against the law. And while no one can do everything, everyone can do something. An increasing number of students are identifying as trans and nonbinary in our schools, and they need a growing number of educators ready to meet the challenges of the current political climate. We hope you’ll join us.


Further Reading to Support Trans & Nonbinary Students

Below is further reading to help educators support transgender and nonbinary students, including books, research and data, curriculum resources, professional development, model policies, self-assessments, and more.

For anyone wanting to learn more

Books

Organizations

Other

For teachers and staff

Resources specifically for educators

Sample curriculum resources

Courses and professional development for educators

For school leaders and administrators

Research and data

School assessments

For district leaders and administrators

Model policies, assessments, and guidelines for school districts

Professional association policy positions and best practices

Other government docs and resources

