There Is a Better Way for Students to Ask for Feedback
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

There Is a Better Way for Students to Ask for Feedback

Psychologist Adam Grant shares a simple shift that can make a big difference
By Adam Grant — February 14, 2024 1 min read
What's the best way to find out how you can improve?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Adam Grant
Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at Wharton and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. His latest book is Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things.

What’s the best way to find out how you can improve?

Some methods can be more effective than others. Here’s an excerpt from my new book Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, which I published recently at Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

The message from my body came through loud and clear: You do not belong here. Between the sweat drenching my shirt and the butterflies in my stomach, I had no business being onstage.

As a graduate student, I was determined to get over my fear of public speaking, so I volunteered to give a series of guest lectures in my friends’ undergraduate classes. I needed their input to learn. But when I asked those friends for feedback afterward, they came back with vague compliments. Interesting content. Enthusiastic delivery.

When they have helpful input, people are often reluctant to share it. We even hesitate to tell friends they have food in their teeth.

Instead of seeking feedback, you’re better off asking for advice. Feedback tends to focus on how well you did last time. Advice shifts attention to how you can do better next time. In experiments, that simple shift is enough to elicit more specific suggestions and more constructive input.

People sometimes worry about coming across as insecure, but seeking advice doesn’t reveal a lack of confidence. It reflects respect for another person’s competence. When you seek their guidance, people judge you as more capable. You’re a genius! You knew to come to me!

Don’t ask how you did yesterday. That invites people to act like cheerleaders celebrating your best self or critics attacking your worst self.

Do ask how you can improve tomorrow. That motivates people to become coaches who see your hidden potential and help you become a better version of yourself. And model effective coaching to young people by being forthcoming in what you say and respectful in how you say it. Show them how easy it is to hear a hard truth from someone who believes in their potential and cares about their success.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says Unsafe Health Claims Dominate Social Media. Health Class Can Give Students Vetting Tools
Teenagers need better tools to avoid health misinformation, a new analysis finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Tight cropped photo of white teenager in a blue shirt engaging with a cellphone in their hands.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Cough? Sore Throat? More Schools Suggest Mildly Sick Kids Attend Anyway
To combat absenteeism, some schools call on parents to send their child in to class even if they're not feeling 100% well.
The Associated Press
5 min read
African American elementary teacher blowing nose of young culturally diverse elementary school boy during a class in the classroom.
skynesher/E+
Student Well-Being What the Research Says The Sticking Power of Chronic Absenteeism
Chronic absenteeism levels in the schools that had the worst rates before the pandemic are now the norm in many states, data show.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Classroom without students. Empty desks
Yue/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being A New Nicotine Challenge: What Schools Should Know About 'Zyns'
Nicotine pouches evade detection systems set up for vapes. But schools may be able to apply lessons learned from anti-tobacco efforts.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Signs are displayed at a smoke shop in Park Ridge, Ill., on Aug 14, 2023.
Signs are displayed at a smoke shop in Park Ridge, Ill., on Aug 14, 2023. Zyns are an oral nicotine pouch that are increasingly popular among teens, presenting a new challenge to schools.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Load More ▼