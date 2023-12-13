Students Are Stressed Out. Here’s How to Help Them
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Students Are Stressed Out. Here’s How to Help Them

Fewer responsibilities may not be the solution
By Angela Duckworth — December 13, 2023 2 min read
What can I do to help students put their worries into perspective?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Angela Duckworth
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Angela Duckworth is a behavioral-science expert offering advice to teachers based on scientific research.

What can I do to help students put their worries into perspective?

You could ask them to do a values-affirmation activity. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

“Young people,” observed Viktor Frankl in 1966, “should not be overdemanded. However, we have also to consider the fact that at least today, in the age of an affluent society, most people are underdemanded rather than overdemanded.”

In Frankl’s view, there’s no reason to defer the task of finding purpose and meaning in life.

But teenagers today are considerably more stressed out than they were in Frankl’s time. When I think of the number of mornings I’ve come downstairs to find both of my teenage girls awake, studying, and on their second cup of coffee, I wonder if it’s a good idea to demand even more.

Were he alive today, I’m sure Frankl would have been sympathetic to the very real suffering of so many young people. But rather than subtracting responsibilities from their busy schedules, my guess is that Frankl would suggest, gently, a reevaluation of priorities.

For instance, if you’re waking up before dawn to study for a test so that you can get a better grade so that you can end the year with a higher GPA so that you can get into a more prestigious college so that you can have a more pleasant life, you are not, in Frankl’s view, doing yourself any favors: “The more one aims at pleasure, the more his aim is missed.”

What, then?

I recommend a 15-minute activity that begins with choosing, from a short list, values that are especially important to you. Next, you write about why these values are important to you.

Most young people choose empathetic values like “relationships with friends and family” and “kindness and generosity” over self-directed values like “success in my career.”

In other words, upon reflection, most young people realize that they care more about their connections to the world at large than their own trials and tribulations.

In a study of two different samples of teenagers, completing the values affirmation led to feeling and acting more attuned to others’ needs over the next three months, particularly among those who, prior to the intervention, were especially self-centered. Neuroscience research suggests that this exercise activates reward centers in the brain, allowing us to focus less on our own personal needs and more on the people around us.

Don’t assume that being a good teacher or parent means being less demanding. Asking our kids to do more for others may, in fact, benefit them enormously.

Do ask yourself, and the young people you care about, to reflect on what really matters. It may put Friday’s test, college applications, and many other worries into perspective.

Related Tags:
Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Some Leaders Are Last: What I Teach My 1st Graders About Leadership
The earliest leadership experience many students have is being a line leader. But are they learning the right lessons?
Kendall Stallings
4 min read
Colored pencil illustration of first graders lined up outside of their class. At the front of the line, a little boy is dressed as king, at the end of the line a little girl comforts a crying friend.
Hannah Lock for Education Week
Student Well-Being Opinion How Teachers Can Do Better by Jewish Students This Chanukah
An instructional specialist shares three pervasive mistakes that educators should avoid.
Miriam Plotinsky
4 min read
3d rendering Low key image of menorah Jewish holiday Hanukkah background with candle lights
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Student Well-Being Teen Girls Are Being Victimized by AI-Generated Nude Images
AI-generated deepfake nude images of teens were circulated at a schools in New Jersey and Washington.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Dorota Mani sits for an interview in her office in Jersey City, N.J., on Nov. 8, 2023. Mani is the parent of a 14-year-old New Jersey student victimized by an AI-generated deepfake image.
Dorota Mani sits for an interview in her office in Jersey City, N.J., on Nov. 8, 2023. Mani is the parent of a 14-year-old New Jersey student victimized by an AI-generated deepfake image.
Peter K. Afriyie/AP
Student Well-Being How Districts Can Keep After-School and Summer Learning Alive After ESSER Dries Up
Roughly 8 in 10 school districts spent some of their federal COVID relief funds on after-school or summer learning.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Multi-ethnic preschool boys playing with blocks.
E+ / Getty
Load More ▼