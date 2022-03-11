Rx for Principals: Take in the Joy
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Rx for Principals: Take in the Joy

Too often, the experiences that make schools happy places go unnoticed and unshared
By David E. DeMatthews & Eleanor J. Su-Keene — March 11, 2022 4 min read
Image shows a woman in watercolor, with arms open joy
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David E. DeMatthews & Eleanor J. Su-Keene
David E. DeMatthews is an associate professor in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin. Previously, he was a high school history and government teacher, a middle school administrator, and a district administrator. Eleanor J. Su-Keene is a doctoral candidate in the College of Education at Florida Atlantic University and a former middle and high school science teacher and educator-mentorship coordinator.


As education researchers, we are concerned about principals’ well-being in a divisive political climate after two years of managing schools in a pandemic. In a recent poll by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, almost 45 percent of principals said they had considered leaving their jobs or sped up their plans to exit the principalship because of COVID-related working conditions.

Yes, working conditions for principals have been tough. But that’s only part of the story. Even in the current circumstances, schools remain sites of joy. Principals regularly experience this joy, and it could make a big difference in how they perceive their working conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other authorities offer time-tested ways of coping with the stress of the past two years: exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding alcohol, seeking counseling if needed, and more. We hope every principal heeds such advice.

But even if it is followed—despite the constraints of workload and family responsibilities—it does nothing to improve a school’s working conditions. And it does not capitalize on the joy that exists in every school. Educators can tap into that joy, though, in part using methods that psychologists have been developing over the past 20 years.

When we talk to principals, the conversation typically begins with concerns: student and teacher absences, declining student mental health, regression in reading and mathematics skills, and continued high-stakes-accountability pressure from district administrators and state departments of education. During the omicron surge, one middle school principal in a rural district, frustrated with the district administration’s constant accountability pressure, lamented, “How can I even plan when I don’t know if three, five, or 20 teachers will be absent until that morning?”

But we also hear joy when we scratch below the surface of those frustrations. The same principal covered for an absent teacher and reflected on the positive experience: “I had not taught in years, it was so fun, and the next day, some of the kids came up to me to thank me and ask me when I was coming back to visit.”

If you ask principals about their positive experiences, you will hear a steady stream of stories and see their faces light up with smiles. For example, an elementary school principal in an urban district described being moved to tears seeing an English-learner student, after a difficult year of transition, reading in two languages. Another principal talked about how meaningful she found coaching a novice teacher who was struggling but also improving by the day. Such experiences too often go unnoticed and unshared.

If you ask principals about their positive experiences, you will hear a steady stream of stories and see their faces light up with smiles.

 Schools are places where positive events far outnumber negative ones, though that may not be readily apparent to principals caught up in the unrelenting workflow. Now is the time for principals (and all of us) to take a moment to pause and recognize, celebrate, and remember the daily joys of schooling. 

One specific way to do this is “savoring,” which has been explored by psychologists Fred B. Bryant and Joseph Veroff. They define savoring as a practice of noticing and deepening positive emotions and experiences.

Schools are excellent places to enact savoring, and they provide principals with opportunities to savor the present, past, and future. To savor the present, principals can pay closer attention to the physical sensations such as warmth that accompany smiling and laughing. When positive emotions occur, principals need not do anything more in the moment than be present and hold on to those feelings for just a bit longer than usual before getting back to the other tasks at hand.

To savor the past, principals can spend a few minutes at the end of each day and week reflecting on the positive events that occurred at school. They can recall a student or a teacher experiencing success or a favorable outcome for a family. Sitting quietly with those thoughts for a few minutes can make a world of difference.

See Also

Conceptual Illustration
Pep Montserrat for Education Week
School & District Management Reported Essay Principals Need Social-Emotional Support, Too
Denisa R. Superville, September 14, 2021
7 min read

To savor the future, principals might imagine the joy of an upcoming graduation or the possibility of a state-championship win for a strong team.

While these practices may seem like common sense, it is important to recognize that, in reality, they take time and practice to develop. Most of us naturally focus on negative experiences as a way to protect ourselves from them. To change our focus to positive experiences can require commitment.

One coping strategy often named by school administrators is meeting up with fellow principals for drinks, dinners, or informal check-ins. Principal support networks are critical to managing job-related stress. Savoring can enhance the benefits of these networks if principals take time to share not only their stressors but also their positive moments. Sharing multiplies the benefits of savoring.

We are not suggesting that principals’ stress will be alleviated if they just “stop and smell the roses.” Rather, we believe principals can tap into an abundant natural resource within their schools: happy events that can initiate and reinforce positive feelings.

Just as one might savor a delicious meal, savoring the joy in schools is all about recognizing, focusing on, and remembering the positive experiences that come with supporting teachers, students, and families.

We would like to see principals be happy and resilient for however long they choose to stay in their positions. They should recognize and be proud of their positive contributions. Savoring is not just about persisting and doing more work. It’s also about being able to feel joy even in what is another difficult year of pandemic schooling. 

Events

Tue., March 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Acceleration: The Path to Closing the Achievement Gap
Explore specific, practical acceleration strategies you can use to help students access grade and course level learning and close the achievement gap quickly.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., March 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supporting Students Coping with Trauma and Toxic Stress
About 1 in 4 school-aged children has experienced a traumatic event that can profoundly affect their development. What strategies can schools implement to meet the needs of students coping with trauma and toxic levels of stress?
Register
March 23, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - March 24, 2022, 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find your next job in this two-day online event designed to help you chat directly with district recruiters about their open positions.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management New Principal-Training Program Aims to Increase Number of Leaders of Color
A principal-prep program, backed by New Leaders, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, will focus on leaders of color and equity.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
career path diverse leaders 930828882 02
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Field Guide in the Works for 'Equity-Centered' Principals
A new initiative aims to provide concrete examples of equity-based leadership for principals and district leaders.
Denisa R. Superville
2 min read
Image of balance.
Dmitrii_Guzhanin/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Let's Dump the Obsession With Standardized Testing
Digital portfolios and student, faculty, and family surveys to gauge school culture are more robust ways to measure school effectiveness.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management What's Behind the Drop in Trust for Principals?
A national survey finds faith in K-12 principals is down amid the pandemic and the politicization of COVID safety measures.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Abstract 3D rendered illustration of a sliced male figure vanishing
E+/Getty
Load More ▼