The guilty verdicts last month in the federal case against the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery serve as yet another reminder that we need more classroom conversations about how to talk to students about the volatile situations that remain connected to racial justice in America. We also need to be reminded of just how to conduct them. The aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor—as court cases in all three tragedies have either concluded or are ramping up—have left feelings of hurt, anger, and despair among students who are trying to process the totality of these horrific events.

If we go back to the spring and summer of 2020, we must remember the historic and massive protests that erupted in the streets of this nation that Black lives do matter, and that we must fight systemic racism. Among the protesters marching in the streets were school-age youth who were challenging adults to be better in acknowledging, confronting, and eliminating racism. Those particular protests may have ended, but our students’ feelings have not.

To be clear, the racial reckoning of 2020 continues to reverberate. Even as conversations have shifted to the banning of books in school systems like the Katy Independent School District in Texas, furor has mounted over critical race theory, and the desire to eliminate race talk—and, in some cases, history altogether. Each of these realities has highlighted how race still grips and divides America. Many educators find themselves unequipped or unwilling to address racial topics that may lead to legal bills and/or fines (or worse) or cause emotions to run high and parents to show up en masse to protest, or prompt the unwelcome ire of administrators.

As race, racism, equality, our racial past, and the intersection with our schools remain critical topics for discussion (and will certainly inform politics in the fall midterm elections), what do educators need to know? How can they respond?

We offer the following guideposts:

Create space to let students talk about issues of the day . Students, even those as young as upper elementary and middle school, are constantly consuming information about events of the day. Often, students do not have the space to talk with their peers in a structured, respectful, and informed manner. Students want to talk about race because they live it daily. Educators can open up discussions about race and racism by asking students what they think and why they think the way they do. Solicit their divergent viewpoints by asking them how our country can eliminate racism and ensure equity for all. Such spaces should be centered on healthy, civic dialogue that honors and respects multiple student viewpoints. This is about what the students think, not the teacher. Shifting the teacher’s role to facilitator guarantees that students are building the skill set to critique, understand, disagree, and agree—all while respecting each other.



As we conclude Black History Month, it is important to remember that the quest for racial justice remains elusive for African Americans and other people of color in this nation.

Schools as laboratories of learning, inclusivity, and collaboration can—and should be—the places our students come to learn, think, reflect, heal, and act. Our students deserve nothing less. It is imperative for adults to demonstrate the required courage to create the spaces that many students are yearning.