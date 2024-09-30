Professional development is foundational to educational success, but our current model is in desperate need of an upgrade. Well-designed curricula are rendered ineffective without a parallel commitment to equipping teachers with the skills they need to bring those plans to life.

Investing in targeted, evidenced-based professional development is not just an option—it’s essential to transforming teaching practices and ensuring that every student benefits from a high-quality, equitable education. When we support teachers through meaningful professional growth, we unlock their potential to inspire and educate. Professional learning serves as the main bridge between curriculum change and effective practice. Implementing new teaching approaches and content can be complex, especially when these changes counter deeply ingrained inequitable instructional policies and behaviors.

Educators need more than just new textbooks and updated course titles—we need comprehensive support to sustain best practices and adapt to the changing needs of our students and the evolving nature of research.

U.S. public schools are inequitably funded compared with those in other industrialized nations, leading to disparities in learning opportunities . Effective professional development can counteract those disparities and expand access to high-quality instruction through:

Collaboration and community building. Teachers benefit from working together, sharing strategies, and learning from one another through learning communities and other partnerships. Implementing opportunities and pathways for collaboration among teachers in your school building and across the district is a useful way to get started.



Content-focused learning. Professional development must be deeply rooted in the content teachers teach. This includes making sure that teachers understand the concepts and are able to convey them in ways that make sense to students.



Culturally responsive teaching. Training should include strategies for culturally responsive teaching, which helps educators address the diverse backgrounds and needs of their students. This approach ensures that all students feel valued and actively engaged in the learning process.



Data-driven instruction. Effective planning and instruction involve analyzing both student-performance data and -holistic data, including social-emotional development, interests, and strengths. This comprehensive approach helps educators tailor their teaching to support the diverse needs of every student.

As a math educator and instructional coach, I’ve seen firsthand how high-quality professional development can transform the learning experience for teachers and students. By engaging in thought partnerships and collaborating within communities of practice, I was able to refine lesson design, address challenges, and observe innovative teaching strategies that directly enhanced student outcomes.

A recent report that I co-authored for Just Equations, “Beyond Algebra: High School Math for a New Generation ,” underscores the pivotal role of professional development for educators in shaping student outcomes. In Washington state, for example, specialized support for instruction is part of the implementation of a newly designed Algebra 2 course. This support consists of a combination of in-person and virtual educator communities focusing on ongoing development to enhance teachers’ grasp of the content and effective teaching methods. Teachers have said that this professional learning significantly enhances their ability to implement the course effectively and improves their overall teaching practice.

Still, too many teachers are not provided with consistent access to coaching and the resources necessary for creating engaging and effective curricula. To address this, state departments of education should foster more collaboration between high schools and higher education institutions. Robust partnerships can provide teachers with the structural support they need to implement new strategies and curricula effectively.

Let’s break this down. High school teachers are on the front lines, tackling the everyday challenges of educating our children. They have unique insights into what’s working and what’s not. But they often lack the time and resources to dive deep into research and innovation. They are too busy constantly exploring new educational strategies and gathering data on what really makes a difference in learning.

When high schools and higher education institutions collaborate, they bridge this gap. For instance, a university might help a high school develop and implement a new data-science curriculum based on the latest research findings. This partnership doesn’t just hand teachers a new set of tools, it provides ongoing support and feedback to refine and improve these tools. It’s like having a research-backed guide right there in the classroom. These partnerships can spark a culture of continuous improvement.

One such strategy for continuous improvement involves integrating language development with math instruction, which is essential for the more than 5.3 million English-language learners in K-12 schools in the United States. Effective professional development resources offer educators guidance on blending linguistics and mathematical understanding, creating classroom environments where the two are seamlessly integrated. For English-language learners, proficiency extends beyond simple vocabulary acquisition. It involves how students communicate mathematical ideas through discussions, diagrams, and written explanations. Educators and peers play significant roles in developing students’ language skills.

Another pivotal aspect of professional learning focuses on promoting equity in math education. This involves integrating teaching approaches that enhance understanding of mathematical concepts and empower students by leveraging their cultural and linguistic strengths.

Research-based models exist to guide the refinement of instructional practices to support educators in reflective and iterative approaches over time. To promote equity in mathematics education effectively, professional development providers and school leaders need to:



Design and implement instructional strategies that are culturally responsive .



. Establish clear criteria for defining and implementing effective curriculum models in professional development.



for defining and implementing effective curriculum models in professional development. Dedicate time and resources to support educators in these efforts.

Furthermore, the consistent application of frameworks such as the Common Core Standards for Mathematical Practice have been linked to improved academic performance . Yet these standards alone cannot raise student achievement without dedicated efforts of districts, schools, and teachers to interpret and implement them effectively, supported by professional development that shifts instructional practices.

Investing in research-based professional development for both math and other educators is not merely an educational expenditure but a commitment to teaching effectively and creating equitable classrooms. It’s also an investment in all students, empowering them and giving them the opportunity to excel on their learning journeys.