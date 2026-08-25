How Much Do Instructional Reforms Actually Improve Schools?
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

How Much Do Instructional Reforms Actually Improve Schools?

Scholars found the primary obstacles to change to be commonplace
By Rick Hess — August 25, 2026 5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

We’ve been reforming schools about as long as we’ve had them. A lot of the attention focuses on controversial reforms like test-based accountability or merit pay. But much reform consists of more modest efforts to improve instructional practice through coaching, observation, training, and the like. These reforms tend to fly under the radar. In a new book, A Chance to Solve Their Own Problems, my friend and frequent collaborator Jal Mehta partners with a team of researchers, including Radford University’s Max Yurkofsky, to ask whether these reforms help and why they may not. Jal is the Gregory R. Anrig Professor of Educational Leadership at Harvard, where he directs the Deeper Learning Institute. I was curious to hear what they’d found. Here’s what Jal and Max had to say.
—Rick

Rick: You’re out with a new book, A Chance to Solve Their Own Problems. What’s it about?

Jal: Countless schools have tried to solve their own problems through continuous improvement and design methods—things like Data Wise, Instructional Rounds, and other cycles of inquiry. Our book is one of the first studies to examine whether and under what conditions these methods succeed, drawing on four case studies and almost 200 interviews.

Rick: What led you to tackle this topic?

Max: After Jal finished his 2013 book, The Allure of Order, he became interested in what might replace the top-down reform efforts like No Child Left Behind that had dominated education policy up to that point. Together, we came across Anthony Bryk’s 2015 book Learning to Improve, which introduced improvement science to educational audiences. We realized it fell into a middle ground between top-down and bottom-up reforms—drawing on data and disciplined experimentation while still giving front-line educators real flexibility and agency.

Rick: What did you learn?

Jal: The biggest lesson is that these methods are not self-executing; doing them well requires a very human process of interpreting data, developing new ideas, and building momentum for change. No dataset or method is a silver bullet.

Rick: Education is awash in improvement strategies, each of which arrives on a wave of high hopes. What do we know about their actual impact?

Max: The best research we’ve found on past eras of school improvement showed a familiar pattern: Solid ideas were implemented overzealously from the top. School leaders adopted the parts that were congruent with their worldview—like minimizing variation—and disregarded the parts about giving teachers more ownership. There was a Spinning Wheels quality to these reforms: They were a hot thing, poorly implemented, which gave way to the next thing.

Rick: If you have to distill the key findings of your book for educational leaders, what are they?

Jal: First, don’t expect improvement-science methods to solve your problems for you. They can be one part of a larger strategy; don’t assume they are the strategy. They work best when you have a clear goal—like reducing absenteeism—and you design an effort that has all the components needed to address that problem. Second, it requires skill and judgment to use these methods well. Should you “fail faster” or “go slow to go fast”? Dig deep into root causes or just try something and iterate? There are no black and white answers. Leading these processes requires adapting them to your specific context.

Rick: Appreciate the Spinning Wheels shout-out. Given that, what explains why a given effort is more or less likely to succeed?

Jal: Successful efforts married particular mindsets, routines, and practices. Mindsets are how you think about the work. Routines build a regular rhythm. Practices are what you do. Some methods naively assume that seeing a problem means you can address it, but people often need outside expertise. Finally, you need the right “relational container”—a space where people trust each other enough to share what’s working and what isn’t, without fear of repercussions.

Rick: Why isn’t there more focus on whether these improvement strategies actually, you know, produce improvement?

Jal: Max has written about what he calls “technical ceremonies.” There are strong incentives for school leaders to prioritize easily measurable reforms. But many improvement strategies ask leaders to reexamine basic assumptions and practices, which isn’t easy to measure. Some past studies have found positive to mixed results, but the challenge is that these methods are designed to build the capabilities of leaders and teachers, which is difficult to assess in a typical experimental study.

Rick: In the book, you argue that the success of these strategies tends to have less to do with the nifty new concepts than with boring old questions of pacing, culture, politics, measurement, and such. Why does that feel like such a contrarian impulse?

Max: As organizational theorists, we’re fascinated by the mundane ways schools frustrate reform. We agree with a central maxim of improvement science: Every system is perfectly designed for the results it gets. So, if you want new results, you must first understand how the current system works. Even methods designed to disrupt old patterns are vulnerable to being absorbed by the very structures and habits they aim to change. That’s a useful dose of humility for anyone thinking “this time is different.”

Rick: You mentioned Spinning Wheels. As you know, three decades ago, I argued in it that frustration with school reform is less about specific reforms and more about a systemic inability to pursue change seriously or well. Is that what we’re talking about here?

Jal: Much of what we saw fit that pattern: initiative churn, turnover undermining momentum, and methods abandoned before they take root. But we do have success stories: Chicago raised graduation rates by more than 25 percentage points over 20 years by carefully tracking struggling 9th graders and building systems to support them. Change is possible, but only when people carefully attend to those obstacles.

Rick: Looking to those success stories, what’s one piece of advice for school or district leaders who are interested in trying these methods?

Max: We believe in holding these methods lightly. Although we think they are a real improvement on what has come before, they aren’t perfectly designed for every school, district, or problem. Also, if administrators want teachers to use these methods, they need to model the same curiosity and commitment to continuous improvement. That includes being willing to adapt based on the feedback of those they serve.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Related Tags:
Education Reform Research

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Tue., September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The Principal's Role in Collective Efficacy and Student Outcomes
Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Funding, Tech, Politics: Here’s What's Weighing on District Leaders This Year
Superintendents worry that funding challenges may overshadow student growth.
Olina Banerji
1 min read
WASHINGTON,DC - JUNE 10: Dr. Aaron Spence, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools and Dr. Macquline King, Superintendent and CEO of Chicago Public Schools speak with US Representative Mark Takano, Democrat from California, before a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing titled “Breaking Trust: Attacks On Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, And Legal Abuses In America’s Schools” on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Aaron Spence, the superintendent of Loudoun County schools and Dr. Macquline King, the superintendent and CEO of Chicago Public Schools speak with U.S. Representative Mark Takano, D-Calif., before a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing. Superintendents say they're anxious about financial pressure in the upcoming school year—but committed to providing students with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.
Jabin Botsford For Education Week
School & District Management Teachers Are Facing More Aggression at Work. How Can Schools Protect Them?
Teachers feel less victimized when they have their principal's support
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Abigail “Abby” Zwerner shares a moment with her mother Julie Zwerner after a verdict was reached in her lawsuit against the assistant principal, Ebony Parker, of Richneck Elementary School during proceedings at Newport News Circuit Court on Nov. 6, 2025 , in Newport News, Va. Zwerner was injured when a 6-year-old male student shot her while she was teaching. Violence against educators has risen since schools reopened after the pandemic.
Richneck Elementary schoolteacher Abigail Zwerner with her mother after a verdict was reached in her lawsuit against the school's assistant principal, Ebony Parker, at Newport News Circuit Court on Nov. 6, 2025 in Newport News, Va. A 6-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school that was later used to shoot Zwerner, despite her raising concerns with school officials.
Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via TNS
School & District Management Q&A Many Teachers Are Bored in Team Meetings. Here's How to Keep Them Engaged
Author Elisa MacDonald says meetings are about adults learning, not sticking to an agenda.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Collage of book and symbols of planning pages, sharing of viewpoints, dialogue, and collaboration.
Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva
School & District Management What Excites and Scares Principals Walking Into New Jobs
Four principals talk about how they’re approaching their new jobs
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Image of a silhouette of a person facing a red door and around the door are symbols of work relationships, organizational charts, collaboration, communication, teamwork, and coordination.
iStock + DigitalVision Vectors