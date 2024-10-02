Tragically, the threat of violence in our schools has become all too real. With the alarming frequency of school shootings, it’s natural to prioritize the safety of students and staff. However, the urgency to take action can sometimes lead to equally unsafe measures.

Security and safety experts are increasingly encountering “homemade solutions” to keep doors shut from dangerous intruders. Unfortunately, these also block emergency-exit paths violating life-safety codes. These can include code-violating barricades and locking configurations.

I have witnessed instances where people, in their attempt to secure a door, have inadvertently created a blocked exit path. When I was a security director, my staff confiscated and reported homemade wedges, padlocks on exit push bars, and belts tying the door shut during their rounds. I would then have to discuss the code-compliance concerns with the employees and staff.

There are even manufacturers of devices that create a barrier to entry and exit. Regrettably, these are often not compliant with local life-safety codes (also called National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA, fire codes), posing a significant risk in emergency situations. In fact, in 2018, Campus Safety magazine stopped allowing these manufacturers to advertise in their publication, a decision applauded by both ASIS International, the largest organization for security professionals in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association. This action was a result of readers identifying that the use of the devices represented a life-safety-code violation.

There may be a misconception by facility managers in schools and some facility designers that one must choose between security or fire safety. A skilled security designer, however, can develop systems to protect against unauthorized access while maintaining emergency egress according to code.

It’s important to recognize that these life-safety codes exist for a reason. They are the result of extensive research by life-safety experts and are often informed by past tragedies, where people were unable to escape from a fire or other hazards. The NFPA, a leading worldwide authority in safety guidelines and codes, underscores the importance of adhering to these standards, further emphasizing the need for professional assistance in security planning.

Security designers have long acknowledged that these safety codes can challenge security measures. However, effective security designers have been able to work with door-hardware manufacturers to address security measures for schools that are still code compliant. We—experienced security designers—believe the best current solution is a fail-secure electronic door hardware for security, coupled with a mechanical means of free egress.

Electronic door hardware is becoming more typical in classrooms and is increasingly included in school facility designs. In the past, many designers felt that electronic door hardware had to be fail-safe, meaning that in the event of a power loss, the door would become unsecured. (Fail-secure locks, on the other hand, remain locked whenpower is lost.)

Security professionals did not favor this approach. Experienced security designers have worked with numerous fire marshals and door-hardware manufacturers to design and install life-safety code-compliant and security-effective doors at the perimeter of the building and in classrooms. The value of electronic door hardware in classrooms is the control the school can have, especially in a lockdown scenario.

For example, teachers can control who can access a classroom before and during class sessions. Perhaps before a class session, door entry may be free access, but when class starts, the door may shift to give the teacher control over who is allowed access. This can help prevent intruders from entering the classroom after class has started. If the design concept is to allow free access into a classroom at any time, the electronic door hardware should be designed with a local button that will affect a single classroom lockdown before the schoolwide lockdown.

In a full school lockdown situation, each electronically controlled door is locked to prevent access from the hallway without any action needed from anyone inside the classroom. This hardware can be either a wireless lock or a typical hardwired card reader and lock configuration. The card reader on the hallway side of the door will work only for emergency responders or pre-authorized staff.

In the event of an emergency, teachers and students should follow their emergency procedures, hide from the intruder, and follow instructions from emergency-response officials on how and when to evacuate. There should not be barricades on the doors, which would impede evacuation.

Similarly, but perhaps a bit less effective, is mechanical key hardware. In an emergency lockdown scenario, the teacher needs to take action to lock the door to prevent access from the hallway side, but the door hardware should allow exit as needed.

Subject-matter-expert resources are available to help develop appropriate plans for a safe environment. Please consult with a trusted adviser on how to create a safe environment for the building’s occupants in all hazards.

It’s also essential not to fall for sales pitches that may seem to solve one condition but could possibly create another risk. Allow subject-matter experts to assist you in avoiding costly and potentially dangerous mistakes, as some vendors and manufacturers do not emphasize a holistic approach to safety. School administrators are then held accountable for code violations caused by these devices—and they could put the school community at risk.

Technology is becoming more sophisticated, and the proper designs are created by the experts in the field of security. Good security design consultants understand technology, operations, and door hardware.