Federal Funds Should Be Prioritized to Support Mental Health
Opinion
Budget & Finance Letter to the Editor

Federal Funds Should Be Prioritized to Support Mental Health

March 07, 2023 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

EdWeek recently ran an opinion piece, “What Districts Need When Investing Their Funds” (Feb. 1, 2023). The authors identified multiple areas districts should invest in and noted at the end that social-emotional and mental health supports should be prioritized.

As a psychologist with more than 35 years in the field of child development and early-childhood education, I agree that social-emotional learning and mental health should be prioritized—and should be prioritized above all other supports.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the mental health of people of all ages. There are short- and long-term consequences for this increased mental health crisis facing children and the adults who care for and teach them. While adults are still susceptible to stress and anxiety, ideally, they have already learned how to manage challenging emotions. However, many children have not yet learned self-regulation and don’t have the tools to adequately deal with emotional challenges. The result: decreased academic performance and behavioral concerns.

Emotional and cognitive circuitry is interrelated. Positive emotional learning experiences strengthen neurological connections within the prefrontal cortex—the brain’s epicenter of executive functions, such as memory, attention, and problem-solving. When the brain is overwhelmed with dysregulated emotion, it cannot learn. Children must be taught how to regulate their emotions. For this reason, mental health must be prioritized over academic performance.

A one-on-one approach, such as increasing counselors, while appropriate in some cases, will not address mental health for the masses. Teachers and children need to have social-emotional learning as a preventive intervention model woven into their daily activities. While investments in tools and programs to improve academic outcomes are important, mental health needs to be the number one priority.

Donna Housman
Psychologist
Boston, Mass.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the March 08, 2023 edition of Education Week as Federal Funds Should Be Prioritized to Support Mental Health

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., March 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How Culturally Responsive Leadership Leads to Student Success
Discover how to create a learning environment where all students feel valued and supported, and how to accelerate learning for English learners and students of color.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance Data See Which School Districts Declined Federal Pandemic Aid
Administrative hassle, philosophical disagreements, and abrupt school closures are among the reasons districts rejected ESSER funds.
Mark Lieberman
1 min read
Image of money falling from tree branches.
z_wei/iStock/Getty + EdWeek
Budget & Finance Why a Handful of School Districts Rejected COVID Relief Funds
Some districts thought ESSER funds weren't worth the bureaucratic hurdles. Others had philosophical disagreements.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Illustration of a hand rejecting another hand offering a stack of bills
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Poorer Districts Were More Likely to Use COVID Relief Money to Repair Buildings
The poorest districts were more than three times as likely to spend money on the construction of new buildings or classrooms, the AP found.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Jim Hill High School principal Bobby Brown, points out one of the outdated air-condition units that are installed throughout the Jackson, Miss., school, Jan. 12, 2023. A litany of infrastructure issues in the nearly 60-year-old school make for tough choices on spending COVID recovery funds on infrastructure or academics.
Jim Hill High School principal Bobby Brown points out one of the outdated air-conditioning units that are installed throughout the Jackson, Miss., school. A litany of infrastructure issues in the nearly 60-year-old school made for tough choices on spending COVID recovery funds on infrastructure or academics.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Budget & Finance COVID Relief Funds Are on Their Way Out. Scrutiny Is Only Beginning
Auditors and policymakers are ramping up efforts to hold schools accountable for investing in helping students recover post-pandemic.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Image of money and a timer.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼