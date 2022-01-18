Administrators Need Understanding, Support, and Care 
Administrators Need Understanding, Support, and Care 

January 18, 2022 1 min read
To the Editor:

I read the Opinion piece, “A Principal’s Assessment: ‘We’re Not OK’” (Jan. 2, 2022) by Lisa Meade. Thank you for sharing that.

When administrators have difficulty, challenges, or mental obstacles, we feel so alone and isolated in the profession. If we leave a role, we are sometimes perceived as the problem—we must have done something wrong—when all we needed was understanding, support, and care.

Thank you for this piece, it’s well overdue and can change the lives of so many administrators who are struggling to do the best job they can. Administrators should remember that kids are the reason for going back to our jobs each day, no matter how difficult it gets.

JoAnna Gwynn
Assistant Principal
Reidsville, N.C.

