Let’s Talk About When Cars Need to Stop for School Buses
School Climate & Safety

Let’s Talk About When Cars Need to Stop for School Buses

By Caitlynn Peetz — September 18, 2023 1 min read
Collage of school bus, cars, stop sign and a neighborhood map.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

With school back in session, do you need a refresher course on the rules of the road when approaching a school bus that’s stopped to pick up or drop off children?

If you do, the content from that refresher course will depend on where you live and the situation you encounter on the road. But experts agree: Knowing your local laws can save children’s lives and protect them from serious injuries.

Dozens of children are hurt or killed every year by drivers who pass stopped school buses, an illegal act that happens an estimated 42 million times annually. Oftentimes, drivers are unaware of the rules.

In a recent TikTok video, Education Week social media producer Hayley Hardison broke down recent EdWeek reporting on the issue, emphasizing the complexity of and differences in each state’s laws.

@edweek Do you know when cars have to stop for school buses? 🛑🚌 #teachertok #edutok #education #schoolbus ♬ original sound - Education Week

Read more about the dangers of passing stopped school buses and what school districts are doing about it here. You can also find a general breakdown of state laws, downloadables outlining the rules for common situations in every state, and recent developments in a push for more robust data collection about drivers’ violations.

Read More

Crime scene tape cordons off a school bus as police officers from the Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and Columbus Police Department investigate a hit and run involving a student and a vehicle at a bus stop on South Gladstone Avenue in Columbus, Ind., on Aug. 30, 2021.
Crime scene tape cordons off a school bus as police officers from the Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and Columbus Police Department investigate a hit-and-run involving a student and a vehicle at a bus stop on South Gladstone Avenue in Columbus, Ind., on Aug. 30, 2021. About eight students per year are killed boarding or getting off of school buses.
Mike Wolanin/The Republic via AP
School Climate & Safety Drivers Illegally Pass Buses 42 Million Times a Year. What Schools Can Do
Caitlynn Peetz, May 24, 2023
6 min read
Illustration of a bus and cars on the road, and a stop symbol.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
School Climate & Safety Download When to Stop for School Buses: Downloadable Rules for Every State
Caitlynn Peetz, Hyon-Young Kim & Francis Sheehan, July 31, 2023
1 min read
Close up of a stop sign on a school bus. School children are blurred in the background. Focus is on the stop sign.
SDI Productions/E+/Getty
School Climate & Safety Lawmakers Call for National Crackdown on Drivers Who Pass Stopped School Buses
Caitlynn Peetz, June 13, 2023
3 min read

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
Thu., September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Student Motivation and Engagement: Unraveling the Science and Strategies
Join us for this free virtual event in which we will discuss the current state of student motivation and engagement in our schools.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Is Virtual Learning a New Form of Exclusionary Discipline?
Some districts are assigning students to virtual learning as a punishment for misbehavior.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
High school student working on computer at home.
Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion How to Reduce Gun Violence? Teachers Share Their Ideas
Schools alone can't banish gun violence, but they can invest in ways to strengthen the community and resist discrimination, which can help.
Larry Ferlazzo
15 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Texas Wanted Armed Officers at Every School After Uvalde. Many Can't Meet That Standard
A vision of putting an armed guard at every school in Texas is crashing into the reality of not enough police or funding.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Southside Independent School District police officer Ruben Cardenas, center, keeps watch as students arrive at Freedom Elementary School on Aug. 23, 2023, in San Antonio. Most Texas school districts say they are unable to comply with a new law requiring armed officers on every campus. The mandate was one of Republican lawmakers' biggest acts following the Uvalde school shooting in 2022 that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Ruben Cardenas, center, a police officer for the Southside school district in San Antonio, Texas, keeps watch as students arrive at Freedom Elementary School. Many Texas school districts say they are unable to comply with a state law requiring armed officers on every campus. The law was passed after the 2022 tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
School Climate & Safety The State of Bullying in Schools, in Charts
Bullying is a top safety concern for teachers. Four charts show how widespread it is in schools and what policymakers are doing about it.
Laura Baker & Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of a school hallway with students moving.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼