Breaking: Unvaccinated Students, Adults Should Continue Wearing Masks in Schools, CDC Says
Kids Are Behind on Routine Vaccinations. Here’s What Schools Can Do About It
Student Well-Being

Kids Are Behind on Routine Vaccinations. Here’s What Schools Can Do About It

By Arianna Prothero — July 09, 2021 4 min read
Digital generated image of many syringes with vaccine making a decline diagram.
Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty + Gina Tomko/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While there has been tremendous focus on vaccinations for schoolchildren against COVID-19, there is another vaccine-related issue lurking, and one that could cause massive headaches for schools—or worse.

Many families skipped their children’s routine immunizations in the spring of 2020, and those numbers have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels, according to a study of nine states and New York City by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason, the CDC said, is in part because schools did not enforce vaccine requirements last year as students were learning remotely.

Now, public health experts are urging schools to not waste any time in prodding families to get their children caught up on their regular immunizations before the start of the next school year.

“We and others are very concerned that a large number of kids have missed their routine vaccinations, to the point that we’re going to see outbreaks this fall [of] measles, mumps, and rubella,” said Richard Long, the executive director of the Learning First Alliance, a group of K-12 organizations including the national associations for school principals and superintendents, the country’s two largest teachers’ unions, and the National PTA.

In its report, the CDC warned that if students return under-vaccinated to schools this fall, it could lead to outbreaks and cause a “serious public health threat.”

That’s the more extreme scenario.

Another possibility is that, as more students return to in-person learning and schools step up vaccine enforcement, large numbers of students won’t be able to start school on time because they haven’t received their required immunizations.

Schools need to get the word out

To avoid that situation, schools need to make it a priority now, if they haven’t already, to give parents frequent reminders to get their children immunized, said Long. Put notices in newsletters, on school websites, and in students’ backpacks at summer school.

“What they should absolutely do, just remind parents and students that this is something they have to do,” he said. “What they shouldn’t do is say that the sky is falling. Fear mongering is clearly the wrong way to go. This is a solvable problem, we can solve it. It’s a matter of getting information to people and reminding them.”

The Learning First Alliance has put together materials, including pamphlets to send out to families and a social media toolkit, for schools to use.

Schools, said Long, should also make families aware that, if they are worried about cost, there is a federally funded program that provides routine immunizations for free called the Vaccines for Children Program.
Schools or families can find a list of doctors, clinics, and hospitals that participate in the program by contacting their state’s Vaccines for Children coordinator.

See also

Image of a band aid being applied after a vaccination.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says CDC: Lags in Childhood Vaccines Could Spark Outbreaks in Other Illnesses
Sarah D. Sparks, June 17, 2021
4 min read

Some families, though, might need more than fliers, said Kaweeda G. Adams, the superintendent of the City School District of Albany in New York. She oversaw a big push to get students who were learning remotely last year up to date on their vaccines.

Although her district typically has a high vaccination rate, the pandemic, combined with a change in the state law for what vaccines are required and when, led to a lot of confusion among families, especially those that had opted for remote learning, about what was required for enrolling their children in school.

“We worked really hard with our nurses and community partners to make sure we were still notifying parents and calling them weekly, and working with families to provide opportunities to get vaccinated,” Adams said. Her district partnered with the county health department and the local hospital system to provide clinics at schools for in-person and remote students.

Adams said the effort was successful last fall and that the district is deploying the same strategy and resources this summer to make sure students arrive at school fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC’s study, the percentage of children and adolescents receiving their MMR shots (for measles, mumps, and rubella) and their Tdap shots (tetanus, diptheria, and pertussis) between March and May 2020 dropped substantially compared to the same time period in 2018 and 2019. For example, MMR doses among 2- to 8-year-olds dropped by 63 percent. Tdap vaccinations among 9- to 12-year-olds declined by 66 percent and by 21 percent among 13- to 17-year-olds.

During the time period between June and September 2020, vaccination numbers had nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but, as the CDC report points out, those numbers needed to exceed 2018 and 2019 levels to make up for all the vaccinations missed in the spring.

Policies requiring vaccines for school entry play a vital role in public health, said Dr. Rani Gereige, a pediatrician at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami who also researches schools’ roles in children’s health.

“Really linking immunization to school entry has resulted in helping us fight many preventable diseases,” he said. “It’s been very successful.”

Gereige believes that vaccination rates among children will recover to pre-pandemic levels if students return to in-person learning and schools enforce vaccine requirements.

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.
Related Tags:
Health Vaccines

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Does the Delta Variant Figure Into Schools' Opening Plans?
Much-more virulent strains of the coronavirus will drive the spread of COVID-19 this school year. Here's how leaders should prepare.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Blue illustration of global COVID-19 line graph and bar chart showing an increase.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Should Masks Be Required in School This Fall? Inside the Messy, Confusing Debate
Some parents say they’d rather keep their children in virtual learning than send them back into schools that don’t have mask mandates.
Aallyah Wright, Stateline.org
8 min read
Image shows preschool boy wearing a protective face mask with a marker in hand.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Student Mental Health
In this Spotlight, evaluate what schools can do to shift their approach to mental health supports, assess new statistics for child abuse, plus more.
Student Well-Being Want Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What to Do and Not to Do
Schools have a big interest in students getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are some important steps to follow to make that happen.
Arianna Prothero
2 min read
Vaccine record
Viorel Poparcea/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼