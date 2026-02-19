Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year
School & District Management Video

Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Kaylee Domzalski — February 19, 2026 1 min read
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Roosevelt Nivens, the 2026 national superintendent of the year, says his guiding principle as a district leader is simple: No children in his schools should feel as hopeless as he did growing up.

Nivens, superintendent of the 49,000-student Lamar Consolidated district in Texas, struggled academically and didn’t feel like many of his teachers cared about him as a person. Now, as a district leader, Nivens, often while wearing a “free hugs” t-shirt, makes a point of regularly visiting schools and connecting with students to make sure they know somebody cares about them.

“I feel like when I do those things, I could be that person to help fill the void for any child,” Nivens said. “When I do those things, I always feel like I’m helping somebody see the goodness and kindness in somebody in my position. … I don’t want to be that guy who sits in an office and hands down rules and regulations. I want to be human.”

Nivens was named the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year this month by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. Education Week spoke with Nivens about the award, his inspiration, his support system, and his favorite part of the workday.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Video

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belongingisn’ta slogan—it’sa leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What School Leaders Should Do When Parents Are Detained (DOWNLOADABLE)
School leaders are increasingly in need of guidance due to heightened immigration enforcement.
Ileana Najarro
1 min read
Valley View Elementary School principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to families from the school Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn.
Valley View Elementary School Principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to school families on Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn. School leaders in the Twin Cities have been trying to assuage the fears of over immigration enforcement.
Liam James Doyle/AP
School & District Management Opinion Why Bad Bunny’s Half-Time Performance Was a Case Study for School Leadership
The megastar’s show was an invitation in a challenging moment. Did you catch it?
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
3 min read
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Charlie Riedel/AP
School & District Management Texas Leader Named Superintendent of the Year
The 2026 superintendent of the year has led his district through rapid growth amid a local housing boom.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
2 min read
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens of the Lamar Consolidated schools in Texas speaks after being named National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026, at the National Conference on Education sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
School & District Management On Capitol Hill, Relieved Principals Press for Even More Federal Support
With the fiscal 2026 budget maintaining level K-12 funding, principals look to the future.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
In this image provided by NAESP, elementary school principals gathered on Capitol Hill recently to meet with their state's congressional delegations in Washington
Elementary school principals gathered on Capitol Hill on Feb. 11, 2026,<ins data-user-label="Madeline Will" data-time="02/12/2026 11:53:27 AM" data-user-id="00000175-2522-d295-a175-a7366b840000" data-target-id=""> </ins>to meet with their state's congressional delegations in Washington. They advocated for lawmakers to protect federal K-12 investments.
John Simms/NAESP
Load More ▼