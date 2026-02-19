Meet the 2026 Superintendent of the Year

Roosevelt Nivens, the 2026 national superintendent of the year, says his guiding principle as a district leader is simple: No children in his schools should feel as hopeless as he did growing up.

Nivens, superintendent of the 49,000-student Lamar Consolidated district in Texas, struggled academically and didn’t feel like many of his teachers cared about him as a person. Now, as a district leader, Nivens, often while wearing a “free hugs” t-shirt, makes a point of regularly visiting schools and connecting with students to make sure they know somebody cares about them.

“I feel like when I do those things, I could be that person to help fill the void for any child,” Nivens said. “When I do those things, I always feel like I’m helping somebody see the goodness and kindness in somebody in my position. … I don’t want to be that guy who sits in an office and hands down rules and regulations. I want to be human.”

Nivens was named the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year this month by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. Education Week spoke with Nivens about the award, his inspiration, his support system, and his favorite part of the workday.