How to Spend $1 Billion in School Safety Funds: Here’s What the Feds Recommend
School Climate & Safety

How to Spend $1 Billion in School Safety Funds: Here’s What the Feds Recommend

By Libby Stanford — September 20, 2022 4 min read
The U.S. Department of Education urged schools to use federal funds to support the social, emotional, mental, and physical health needs of students in a "dear colleague" letter sent Sept. 15.
Third grader Alexis Kelliher points to her feelings while visiting a sensory room at Williams Elementary School in Topeka, Kan.
Charlie Riedel/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

States should prioritize schools that are inclusive, equitable, and meet students’ social and emotional needs in spending $1 billion they’re getting to improve school safety, U.S. Department of Education officials say.

The Education Department released a “Dear Colleague” letter to state education agencies on Sept. 15, which outlines a list of priorities states should consider when doling out additional financial support for mental health and student well-being from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed in response to mass shootings like that at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year.

The money is allocated through Title IV-A of the Every Student Succeeds Act. The department has titled the new grant funding the “Stronger Communities” grant program. The program provides the grants to state education agencies, which administer the funds to local districts.

California received the largest portion of funds with $119.8 million, followed by Texas with $93.9 million. Districts that receive the funds will have until the end of 2026 to spend them.

While the money can be used for limited facilities improvements, such as repairing locks on doors, the Education Department is urging districts to instead invest in inclusive and equitable practices that meet the social, mental, and physical needs of students.

“Research consistently shows that safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments are associated with improved academic achievement and emotional well-being of students, as well as with reductions in disciplinary actions,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the letter. “Accordingly, students who experience a sense of belonging in school are also more likely to exhibit positive behaviors.”

State education departments will have the ability to set criteria for which districts receive the funding and how much. In the letter, Cardona encouraged state agencies to give the money to schools with high rates of poverty and one of the following characteristics: a high student-to-mental health professional ratio; high rates of chronic absenteeism, exclusionary discipline, referrals to the juvenile justice system, bullying, harassment, community and school violence, or substance abuse; or schools that recently experienced a natural disaster or traumatic event.

In addition to the criteria, the Education Department recommended that state agencies prioritize grants for schools that do the following:

1. Use evidence-based strategies to meet students’ social, emotional, and physical needs

The department’s first recommendation would have state education agencies prioritize grants for school districts that have shown a commitment to “implementing comprehensive, evidence-based strategies that meet each student’s social, emotional, physical, and mental well-being needs; create positive, inclusive, supportive school environments; and increase access to place-based interventions and services.”

Federal law classifies evidence-based strategies into different tiers. State agencies should prioritize school districts with the strongest types of evidence—Tier 1 “strong” evidence and Tier 2 “moderate” evidence, the letter said.

The Education Department also urged schools to “continuously evaluate interventions, strategies, and practices so that they can ensure efforts are leading to improvement and success.” Schools can use the department’s online tools, the “What Works Clearinghouse” and “Best Practices Clearinghouse,” and technical assistance centers to help select evidence-based strategies, the letter said.

2. Engage the community when selecting and implementing new strategies for safe schools

Schools should include students, families, educators, staff, and community organizations in developing and implementing strategies for safe and supportive learning environments, the letter said. That includes “paying close attention to the communities that face systemic barriers,” the letter said.

Engagement with families should happen early in the decisionmaking process and “be ongoing and collaborative,” the department said.

3. Use school safety policies and practices that advance equity and recognize trauma

The department recommends that schools use the funding “to design and implement student-centered policies and practices that increase student belonging and provide safe, nurturing, and welcoming environments,” the letter said.

While improvements like replacing locks on doors and evaluating building entrances are covered under the grant, they “may have detrimental effects” if schools aren’t also working to promote student learning, growth, and positive learning environments, the letter said.

Specifically, the department encouraged state agencies and local districts to use the money to pay for professional development, comprehensive emergency management planning, and behavioral and trauma- or grief-informed mental health supports for students. Schools should recognize that students of color, English-learners, LGBTQ students, and students with disabilities might all experience safety and discipline policies in different ways, the letter said.

Education associations expressed support for the priorities outlined in the letter.

“State education leaders are committed to providing all students an equitable education in a safe and supportive environment, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will help bolster those efforts across the country,” said Melissa McGrath, chief of staff the Council of Chief State School Officers. “We appreciate the U.S. Department of Education creating an allocation process that ensures transparency while allowing the funding to get to schools as soon as possible.”

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building EL Students’ Confidence and Success
Fueling success for EL students who are learning new concepts while navigating an unfamiliar language. Join the national discussion of strategies and Q&A.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Future of Work Live Online Discussion Seat at the Table: Understanding the Critical Link Between Student Mental Health and the Future of Work
In recent months, there’s been a rallying cry against the teaching of social-emotional skills. Discover why students need these skills now more than ever.
Register
Fri., September 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar EdTech Research Update: What Schools Need to Know
New findings from the EdWeek Research Center will help you identify the most impactful edtech tools and how they can help students succeed.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety 'Cruel Prank' Led to Panic, Lockdown at Florida High School
A shooting scare was a “cruel prank" carried out by two groups of students who face criminal charges and possible expulsion, police said.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Chain link fence and school building.
E+/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion A World With Truly Safe Schools Is Possible
Human rights education can help end school shootings. Here’s how.
Rebecca Stephens
5 min read
Image of a chalk heart on a cracked pavement.
Laura Baker/Education Week and iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety States' Plans to Make School Safer Reflect Political Divides
At every step, the actions have stirred debate over whether states are doing the right things to address the scourge of school shootings.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022. In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022. In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer.
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
School Climate & Safety Uvalde Students Go Back to School
Students in Uvalde went back to school Tuesday for the first time since the attack.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.
Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.
Eric Gay/AP
Load More ▼