How Principals Juggle the Whirlwind of the Last Few Weeks of School
School & District Management

How Principals Juggle the Whirlwind of the Last Few Weeks of School

By Olina Banerji — May 29, 2025 3 min read
A school leader greets a student in the hallway of a school.
Stockbyte/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To principals, the last few weeks of the school year can feel like standing in the eye of a storm—with exams, celebrations, field trips, and upcoming summer school whirling around them. They have to strike a balance between giving in to student and teacher excitement about the year ending, while still maintaining a daily, disciplined routine.

“We are continuing to ask our staff to plan and implement bell-to-bell engaging lessons, to maintain high expectations for student behavior, but also have grace as both excitement and nervousness begin to build in our students,” said Anna Ory, an assistant principal at Marley Middle School in Glen Burnie, Md. Ory has asked her staff to lean on each other’s strengths to get through the last few weeks of school.

The Upper St. Claire High School in Allegheny County, Pa., closes out the school year with a two-day pickleball tournament where all students participate—either as players or costumed spectators who cheer their classmates on. Dan Beck, the assistant principal at the school, leans on teachers to keep the tournament incident-free.

In return, despite how tired the administrators are from the sprint toward the end, it’s important they make time for teacher reflections.

“We need to [provide] moments for them to reflect that share their highlights and positive stories about kids and families,” Beck said.

For Amanda Austin, the director of the Iberville Math, Science & Arts Academy, a magnet high school program in St Gabriel, La., the last few weeks of the year felt like an intense sprint—one that’s not quite over.

The school closed last week for summer, and Austin had to quickly transition from graduation ceremonies to interviews of potential teacher hires, plans for the new school year, and wading through end-of-year feedback from her teachers.

“Even if I wanted to feel tired, our schedule [is] jam-packed,” Austin said.

Amid all the celebrations, field trips, and plans, Ory noted that while summer is a joyous time for some, with well-deserved downtime, not all her students look forward to spending extended periods of time at home.

“Working in a school that is impacted by poverty, … we balance excitement for the end of the year with the concern of some of our students,” she said. “We are the stability in some of our students’ lives”

There is no large schoolwide countdown to summer, at Ory’s school. She and her team plan summer programs and meals that keep students connected to the school through this period.

Principals must plan well to end well

Instead of rushing through the last few weeks, where one event blurs into each other before the year ends abruptly, some principals have taken a more planned approach.

Rasheem Hollis, the assistant principal at New Castle County Vocational-Technical School in New Castle County, Del., planned several “recognition days” for the students graduating this year. Out of 240 graduating seniors, 100 are going straight into the workforce, while the remaining 140 will pursue higher education. Twenty students have been hired as part of a crew that’s adding a new building to the school.

Celebrating these graduates doubles as a great “marketing opportunity” for younger students—it lets them know that they have the option to explore different paths after school. The celebrations are also a way to commend teachers for their hard work through the school year.

“They get to see the fruit of their labor, … and realize that these kids are actually being productive,” Hollis said. This year, the school added an extra event—a cookout at sunset in which students who had gone through the food service career track prepared a meal for the teachers.

Hollis and his team also met every week this school year to plan for the next semester—for instance, picking students to compete in a national career-technical education competition in the upcoming school year, or figuring out how to get more teachers involved with club activities.

Some perennial issues remain, too—like staff shortages, student mental health concerns, and a lack of funding. Kris Hemstetter, the principal at Kent County High School in Worton, Md., said principals need more flexibility in staffing models and more resources to do all the work schools are expected to, so they can better serve students.

But Hemstetter has figured out what keeps him energized through the final sprint.

“I’m reminded that schools are not just institutions—they’re launchpads,” he said. “Places where students find their voice, discover their strengths, and rise together. That’s what keeps me going.”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar What Matters Most to Schools as Trump Makes His Mark? Subscriber-Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Schools Do When Parents Don't Pick Up Their Kids
What schools do when parents don't pick up their kids can vary considerably, according to a new survey by the EdWeek Research Center.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Tightly cropped photo of a mother or teacher holding holding a young elementary school boy's hands as they sit on school steps, offering comfort and support. The boy is wearing a bookbag.
E+
School & District Management Q&A How One District Fought to Get a Family Out of Immigration Detention
Jennifer Gaffney, the superintendent of the Sackets Harbor Central school district in New York, says leaders must do what is right for students.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Sackets Harbor Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney poses with first-grade students during a school parade on May 16, 2025.
Sackets Harbor Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney poses with first-grade students during a school event on May 16, 2025.
Courtesy of Jennifer Gaffney
School & District Management Active Kids Are Better Learners. Here's How Principals Can Get Them Moving
In an era of waning recess, here are a few tips to make learning more than just a "sit-and-get" lesson.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Student Carrera Crittenden participates in an activity during a theatre class at Weber High School, taught by Mark Daniels, on January 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement in the students during all of his classes.
Student Carrera Crittenden participates in an activity during a theatre class at Weber High School, taught by Mark Daniels, on January 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement in the students during all of his classes.
Kim Raff for Education Week
School & District Management Do Districts Have 'Administrative Bloat'? This State May Let the Public Decide
A North Carolina bill would require districts to publish the salaries of central-office administrators.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A vector illustration of a large, red one hundred dollar bill on it's side with men in business suits balancing on the edge with some falling off.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼