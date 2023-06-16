Healthier School Lunches May Have Curbed Childhood Obesity, New Study Finds
Student Well-Being

Healthier School Lunches May Have Curbed Childhood Obesity, New Study Finds

By Caitlynn Peetz — June 16, 2023 5 min read
Seventh graders sit together in the cafeteria during their lunch break at a public school on Feb. 10, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have helped curb obesity among America’s children, even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, according to a study published Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Seventh graders sit together in the cafeteria during their lunch break at a public school on Feb. 10, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Changes to the national school lunch program in the last decade that cracked down on sodium and fat content in school meals and required more fruits and vegetables could have reduced children’s likelihood of becoming overweight, according to a new research paper.
Wong Maye-E/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Changes to the national school lunch program in the last decade that cracked down on sodium and fat content in school meals and required more fruits and vegetables could have reduced children’s likelihood of becoming overweight, according to a new research paper.

In 2010, as education advocates sounded the alarm over increasing childhood obesity—a health condition that can have major long-term consequences for young people—lawmakers passed a bill allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to overhaul the National School Lunch Program for the first time in decades. The department’s new rules under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act set minimum nutrition standards for school meals and reduced portion sizes. The rules also called for more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and limited sodium, sugar, and fat.

While the Trump administration initially gave schools more time to comply with those Obama-era rules before attempting to largely roll them back, school meals changed, and those changes have likely made a difference, the research found. The conclusion potentially offers hope after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found last year that childhood obesity had gone up over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as kids spent more time on screens and less time exercising.

“One thing is clear from the research, and that is that it really is helpful—the improvements to school meals have really made a difference,” said Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy for the Food Research & Action Center, an anti-hunger advocacy group.

Before the new nutrition standards, participation in school meal programs had been linked to higher rates of obesity due to fatty, carbohydrate-packed choices. But the new working paper published last month by researchers at Northwestern University finds little proof that participation in school meal programs after the federal government tightened nutrition standards led to weight gain.

“These results suggest that improvements in the nutritional content of school lunches have been largely successful in reversing the previously negative relationship between school lunches and childhood obesity,” the researchers concluded.

School meals reach lots of kids

To assess whether school meals make children more or less likely to become obese, the researchers evaluated data on the quality of school meals between 1991 and 2010, before the Obama administration’s tighter nutrition standards took effect. They then tracked a nationally representative group of children from when they entered kindergarten in 2010 and completed 5th grade in 2016, controlling for children who already entered kindergarten overweight.

That period covered the start of the stricter nutrition standards, which were largely phased in over a three-year period starting with the 2012-13 school year.

It is difficult to detect whether a single change in children’s lives has much of an impact on childhood obesity, the researchers acknowledged, but school meals are a key policy lever simply because of their reach.

“The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) serves meals to over half of the nation’s school-aged population each school day, so improvements to the nutritional quality of school meals could have important impacts on obesity—particularly in light of research that found participating in school lunch increased children’s caloric intake and body weight,” the report said.

The researchers, Therese Bonomo and Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, analyzed two waves of school lunch menus prior to and after the nutrition guidelines were changed. They found that the number of calories served per meal was generally lower in the later wave of menus, regardless of school characteristics.

Then, they estimated the relationship between school lunch participation and the rate of students’ weight gain from the beginning of kindergarten through 5th grade.

After the nutrition standards changed, they found, students who ate school lunches were no more likely to be overweight than students who brought their food from home.

“This indicates that there were substantial changes in content of school lunches over time, perhaps due to [the changes] and/or the momentum leading up to it,” the report concludes. “Thus, there is reason to believe that the relationship between school lunch participation and obesity may have also changed.”

See Also

Image of a school lunch tray with food and milk.
kcline/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What Teens Think of Their School Lunches: 5 Takeaways From a National Survey
Arianna Prothero, January 6, 2023
4 min read

From Obama to Trump to Biden, uneven implementation

Despite its apparent success, the implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act has faced a rocky road.

The changes the legislation brought on were initially met with some criticism and resistance, as students across the country took to social media to criticize the smaller portion sizes and different food choices.

One video Kansas high school students produced—a parody song called “We Are Hungry” to the tune of the song “We Are Young” by Fun—racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube and caught the attention of national policymakers. Even more students complained on platforms like Twitter under the hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama.

Some research found there was more food waste following the rollout of the new nutrition guidelines, while other research came to the opposite conclusion. Participation in school lunch programs also decreased as the new guidelines were implemented, USDA data show.

The Trump administration relaxed the Obama-era nutrition standards on milk, sodium, and whole grains after it took office in 2017 before attempting to largely roll them back the next year.

Then, in 2020, the Trump administration announced plans to further roll back the nutrition guidelines, targeting the fruit and vegetable requirements, to allow schools more flexibility and reduce food waste, USDA officials said at the time.

Soon after, a federal judge overturned the 2018 Trump rollback, finding the final rule differed too much from the version the Trump administration put out for public comment.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced plans to limit school meals’ sodium and sugar content and require that school meals primarily contain whole grains, detailing a phased implementation of the rules to give schools more time to comply, largely due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, FRAC’s Henchy said.

“It hasn’t progressed in a straight line—there’s been a lot of back-and-forth,” Henchy said. “But we’re moving forward again.”

See Also

Young boy in a school lunchroom cafeteria line and choosing a slice of pizza to put on his tray which includes an apple.
SDI Productions/Getty
Federal USDA Clamps Down on Salt and Sugar in Proposed School Nutrition Guidelines
Arianna Prothero, February 3, 2023
4 min read

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Health Nutrition & School Lunch Federal Policy Research

Events

Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being How After-School Programs Can Support Students' Academic and Social-Emotional Needs
Two experts discuss the role of after-school programming in developing students' academic and social skills.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Photo of shadow of children holding hands.
iStock / Getty
Student Well-Being What a Superintendent Told U.S. Senators About Student Mental Health
The U.S. Senate HELP committee held a hearing on the youth mental health crisis.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joshua Garcia testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Why Are So Many American Youth in a Mental Health Crisis? Exploring Causes and Solutions, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 2023.
Joshua Garcia, the superintendent of the Tacoma district in Washington state, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on June 8, 2023, about students' worsening mental health. Garcia highlighted the Tacoma Whole Child Initiative, through which schools shifted their focus from episodic responses in moments of crisis to a sustainable effort to support student well<ins data-user-label="Matt Stone" data-time="06/8/2023 3:23:55 PM" data-user-id="00000185-c5a3-d6ff-a38d-d7a32f6d0001" data-target-id="">-</ins>being.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Student Well-Being Wildfire Haze and Poor Air Quality: Here's How Schools Are Responding
Children are particularly at risk from smoky skies, forcing school leaders to decide whether to cancel school or take less drastic measures.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Students in a 10th grade English class at Pelham Memorial High School look outside the windows of their classroom on June 7, 2023, in Pelham, NY., as a yellow haze of smoke from wildfires in Canada blanket the area.
Students in a 10th grade English class at Pelham Memorial High School in Pelham, N.Y., look outside the windows of their classroom on June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, forcing schools to decide whether to call off classes or take less drastic measures, like canceling outdoor activities.
Will Zammit-Miller via AP
Student Well-Being Addressing SEL Skepticism: Tips From Education Leaders for Getting Parents on Board
5 ideas for addressing confusion, disinformation, and questions.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Image of dissatisfied, neutral, satisfied.
ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼