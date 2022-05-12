Fla. School Board Reverses Decision to Censor Yearbook Photos From ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Protest
School Climate & Safety

Fla. School Board Reverses Decision to Censor Yearbook Photos From ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Protest

By Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel — May 11, 2022 2 min read
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people.
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Copy URL

The Seminole County School Board scrapped a plan Tuesday to put stickers over yearbook photos of students protesting against Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill, responding to a public backlash against the move.

The school board voted 5-0 not to obscure the photos and captions of a walkout protest featured in Lyman High School’s yearbook.

Instead, an alternative sticker will be placed on the page that explains the protest was student led and not sponsored by the school.

Amy Pennock, the school board chair, and other board members said they would purchase the new stickers that wouldn’t cover the yearbook staff’s work.

“We all make mistakes. ... We own up to it, and we try to do what we can to fix it,” said Abby Sanchez, the school board’s vice chair. “As students, I am proud of you for bringing it to our attention.”

Yearbook staffers, LGBTQ advocates and other public speakers told the board that censoring the yearbook would erase a moment in Lyman High School’s history and stifle free speech.

“It is silencing the LGBTQ-plus community and silencing the journalistic community,” said Sara Ward, a Lyman High student who worked on the yearbook.

Danielle Pomeranz, the yearbook’s faculty adviser, told the board her students were only doing their job of documenting an important event that happened on campus. She said she thinks the yearbook can still be distributed to students by the end of the week. Students were supposed to start receiving their yearbooks on Monday.

See Also

Reading & Literacy High School Paper Publishes Article on Student in Porn Industry After Censorship Fight
Sasha Jones, April 30, 2019
3 min read

The photos in question show students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign. Accompanying captions include quotes from students sharing their views on the legislation and why they participated in the protest.

Superintendent Serita Beamon said the section didn’t make clear that the protest was student led, and covering the content was viewed as the best way to comply with board policy and get the yearbook to students in a timely fashion.

“I want to be clear to each and every student that this was not about the Lyman High School administration looking to try and target any student, to try and silence any voice,” she said. “This instead is a situation where there was an issue that was not caught earlier in the required review by the administration.”

See Also

Curriculum 7 Signs That Your School Newspaper Risks Censorship
Catherine Gewertz, October 17, 2019
2 min read

Students told the board yearbooks at Hagerty and Oviedo high schools also have sections in their yearbooks mentioning protests against the “don’t say gay” bill, but those publications were not censored.

Students across the state walked out of class to protest HB 1557, officially titled Parental Rights in Education but called the “don’t say gay” bill by opponents. The legislation bans classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in grades kindergarten through three or in a manner that is not “age appropriate.”

Skyler Swisher
Orlando Sentinel

Copyright (c) 2022, Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., May 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar How To Identify and Close Teacher Experience Gaps
How you can retain top talent, increase productivity, and improve culture to close the teacher experience gap at your school.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Fri., May 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Deeply Disillusioned: Results of the First Annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey
Learn about the results of the Merrimack College Teacher Survey, which suggests teacher satisfaction rates have plummeted.
Register
Mon., May 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Boost Student Mental Health and Motivation With Data-Driven SEL
Improve student well-being and motivation with a personalized, data-driven SEL program.
Content provided by EmpowerU Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety What the Research Says What a Researcher Learned From One School's Underground Snack Market
Cracking down on unofficial school snack sales can have unintended consequences.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Hand reaching into a potato chip snack foil bag for chips
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety Lawmakers in 19 States Want Legal Refuge for Transgender Youth
Democratic lawmakers are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.
The Associated Press
2 min read
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., March 17, 2022. Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday, May 3, by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
School Climate & Safety One District’s Unusual Fundraising Campaign to Curtail Guns in Schools
A S.C. school district has established a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to buy specially trained dogs to sniff out firearms.
Lyn Riddle, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
2 min read
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a one-year-old, gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The number of weapons confiscated from students at Las Vegas-area schools has risen nearly 30% since the 2019-2020 academic year, corroborating what experts and educators have called a spike in troublesome behavior among schoolchildren since the return of in-person learning nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark County School District K9 Officer James Harris and his partner Ziggy, a gun-sniffing Labrador Retriever, search for a gun during a training session at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas in February 2019. After two recent incidents in which students brought guns to school, a South Carolina district is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign so it can purchase specially trained dogs to detect firearms.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
School Climate & Safety 12-Year-Old Boy Is Youngest Victim of a Fatal Shooting Inside a School in Recent Years
The boy died after being shot at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31.
Evie Blad
1 min read
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school.
Law enforcement officers respond to a March 31 fatal shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C.
Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP
Load More ▼