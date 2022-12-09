Do Holidays Belong in Public Schools? It’s a Controversial Question in December
School Climate & Safety

Do Holidays Belong in Public Schools? It’s a Controversial Question in December

By Elizabeth Heubeck — December 09, 2022 4 min read
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson reads a revised "It Was the Night Before Christmas" poem to students on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, afternoon during the school's annual Reindeer Games in Andover Township, Ohio.
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson reads a revised "It Was the Night Before Christmas" to students during the school's annual Reindeer Games in Andover Township, Ohio, last year.
Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The classic holiday pop song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is on constant rotation in public places in December. But the 60-year-old lyrics, particularly the refrain “It’s the hap-happiest season of all,” seem more satirical than lyrical—even, or perhaps especially, in the K-12 sphere.

That’s because contentious debates and confusion over how and even if the December holiday season should be celebrated or taught in public schools is brewing in districts nationwide. The polarizing discussions about race, gender, and culture in some states and local communities have created a fraught environment for teachers, administrators, and parents when it comes to figuring out how to handle the holidays.

From full-blown decorations and pageantry to the complete absence of any signs or symbols, there’s no broad consensus across the public school community on how best to approach the December holiday season.

A school’s rejection of a Hanukkah presentation

One highly publicized incident at a Florida elementary school illustrates the current conflict-ridden climate.

Rachel Long, a parent in Florida’s Pasco County school district, had long enjoyed coming to her children’s school, Longleaf Elementary, to share customs and traditions of Hanukkah, including stories, games, and foods associated with the Jewish holiday. She went so far as to cook latkes, a Hanukkah dish, which she said was a big hit with students. But this November, her overtures were rebuffed.

According to local news reports, the school contacted Long to decline her invitation, telling her that a Hanukkah lesson was “not part of 5th grade standards.”

The school later reversed its decision. Long speculated that the school’s initial response was a reaction to a new state law that limits topics teachers can address in the classroom.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade. Long’s Hanukkah presentation was meant for a 5th grade class and had nothing to do with the prohibited issues.

The Florida education department said the new law does not restrict a presentation like Long’s.

“These laws do not prohibit the discussion of holidays in classrooms, and we do not believe any official guidance is necessary for this common-sense interpretation,” Cassie Palelis, a press secretary for the state agency, wrote in an email to Education Week.

The Pasco district agreed and said the school’s reasoning for rejecting the Hanukkah presentation was flawed.

“Hanukkah is not specifically written into our state standards. However, the state standards do reference learning about ‘cultural traditions other than one’s own,’ as well as recognizing ‘the importance of celebrations and national holidays,’” Stephen Hegarty, the district’s public information officer wrote in an email to Education Week.

Hegarty added: “In Pasco, and in school districts everywhere, as the winter holidays approach, many classrooms and offices are decorated with bright lights, Christmas trees, … and menorahs. It’s educational and it’s a fun time of year that students and teachers look forward to.”

But not everyone in K-12 sees the winter holiday season this way.

Teachers take to social media to share, spar over December holiday decorations

Among teachers, much of the contention is about how to decorate classrooms in December.

A 2018 WeAreTeachers blog post titled “Holiday decorations don’t belong in the classroom—period” was recently republished on Facebook. The response was big and passionate, generating 1,600 comments, including these:

How about you stay out of my classroom and I’ll stay out of yours?
Seasonal decorations do not need to be tied to religion. Rather, they can simply be a way for everyone to share good will, cheer, and to stop to learn about LOTS of different ideas about what this time of year means (and yes, I definitely do teach my kids about lots of different types of celebrations). Kids spend a lot of their lives in the classroom. With academic expectations, kids get so little time for fun in the classroom these days. I strive to make fun for all and I won’t apologize or be made to feel bad for being festive.

Karin Hall

I think a lovely, subtle winter theme that is not overwhelming or distracting, is OK. Better yet, let it have educational value. I always objected to Christmas trees, menorahs, and Jewish stars in the public schools in which I worked. I especially dislike the Elf on the Shelf.

Susan Burde Eisenberg

Legal considerations

The cascade of responses reveals just how much personal ideology guides teachers’ choices on acknowledging the December holidays in their classrooms. But legal considerations are at play, too.

As a recent report from the Pew Research Center points out, the Constitution prohibits public schools from “indoctrinating children in religion.” But it also acknowledges that deciding what constitutes such indoctrination isn’t always clear-cut.

Francisco Negrón, the chief legal officer for the National School Boards Association, suggests that educators ask themselves: What are you trying to do? What’s your intent?

When uncertain about whether an activity will pass constitutional muster, he advises contacting the school district’s lawyer for input.

Holidays can be isolating for some students

Potential legal consequences notwithstanding, some educators suggest that holiday-themed decorations or activities don’t belong in public schools during December, period.

The opinion essay published by WeAreTeachers captures this sentiment.

“Sure, I know it won’t hurt your Muslim or Jewish or atheist kids to look at a lovely evergreen tree,” it says. “But those kids are already bombarded with Christmas decorations and advertising. They’re constantly reminded that their beliefs are not the culturally dominant ones in this country.”

Noelle Prignano, a public school high teacher in Connecticut and founder of the website Teach Hungry Movement, suggests that mentions of religions and their associated holidays be relegated to the social studies curriculum within the context of world religions. For teachers who can’t resist mention of Christmas during December, she advises them to compare it with high holidays celebrated in other religions.

As she writes in her blog, “It’s a way that you can give equal weight to other traditions.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Holidays Florida State Policy

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Fri., January 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Trauma-Informed Schools 101: Best Practices & Key Benefits
Learn how to develop a coordinated plan of action for addressing student trauma and
fostering supportive, healthy environments.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
Thu., January 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety How a Virginia District ‘Failed at Every Juncture’ to Prevent Sexual Assault
The grand jury’s devastating report is a must-read for district superintendents on how systems fall apart.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Image of safety cones and red flags.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week via Getty
School Climate & Safety Q&A How a Student's Push to End Paddling in Schools Became a Yearslong Civics Lesson
A student advocate pushed to end corporal punishment in his state—and gained a passion for civic involvement in the process.
Evie Blad
7 min read
Image of a paddle.
dannikonov/Getty
School Climate & Safety ‘Their Vote Matters’: Schools Provide Training to Students on Working the Polls
“We just want to make sure that our youth ... know that they’re important, their vote matters, their vote counts, they can get involved."
Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
4 min read
Allen student Yovian Torres Gomez makes notes on his packet during a poll worker training Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Allen High School. Allen students will be working as clerks, handing out paper ballots and directing them where to go, when voting concludes Tuesday in the general election. Some will also be translating for voters.
Allen student Yovian Torres Gomez makes notes on his packet during a poll worker training Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Allen High School. Allen students will be working as clerks, handing out paper ballots and directing them where to go, when voting concludes Tuesday in the general election. Some will also be translating for voters.
Amy Shortell/The Morning Call via TNS
School Climate & Safety A Parkland Dad Pleads for Action on School Safety
A father whose daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting spoke at a summit the day after the gunman was sentenced.
Evie Blad
3 min read
A women in a black t-shirt lifts small painted stones out of a cardboard box, placing them on the ground at a memorial covered in flowers in front of a large white masonry sign that says "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."
Suzanne Devine Clark, an elementary school art teacher, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2019, one year after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Load More ▼