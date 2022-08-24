Dear District Leader, This Newsletter’s for You
Dear District Leader, This Newsletter's for You

By Debra Viadero — August 24, 2022 1 min read
Doug Strickland for Education Week
Dear District Leader,

Next Tuesday, Education Week is launching The Strategic District Leader, a newsletter just for the superintendents, assistant superintendents, department heads, financial officers, and other administrators who make the nation’s nearly 14,000 school districts hum and thrive.

The work you do is critical to the enterprise of teaching and learning. But running a school district, regardless of what facet of it you oversee, is also a more sophisticated, fast-paced, stressful, isolated, and high-profile job than ever before.

That’s where The Strategic District Leader newsletter comes in. Designed to meet the unique needs of time-pressed district leaders, it provides quick takes on the most critical news developments and keeps you in the loop on innovative ideas, initiatives, and key research findings—all in a few minutes.

I’ve got more than three decades of experience in education journalism and I’ll be the editor of this new venture. My team will include top Education Week journalists who specifically cover school and district leadership and are practiced in analyzing what’s important and what happens next.

The Strategic District Leader is not a list of top stories or what’s trending. It will have a more personal feel and speak concisely and directly to your needs. And it will capture the work, experiences, inspirational words, and viewpoints of you and your colleagues as you navigate school district operations in this most challenging educational era.

Think of the Strategic District Leader as part of your own personal support team and look for it every Tuesday. Please email or tweet to tell me what you like, don’t like, your ideas—and what you want to see in the newsletter.

To sign up, just make a brief visit here. I look forward to seeing you in your inboxes!

Best,

Debra Viadero, editor, The Strategic District Leader
dviadero@educationweek.org

P.S. Here are a few examples of the kinds of stories we will publish:
Citing Safety and Challenges Serving Marginalized Students, Principals Eye the Exit Door
CDC’s Latest COVID Guidance for Schools Ends ‘Test-to-Stay,’ Quarantine Recommendations
7 Ways to Reduce Principal Burnout
What It Will Take to Recruit Teachers in a Tough Job Market
Some Students Are Routinely Denied Challenging Work. The Pandemic Made That Worse

Related Tags:
District Leadership

Events

