Citing Pandemic, USDA Waives School Meal Regulations Through June 2022
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states.

Student Well-Being

Citing Pandemic, USDA Waives School Meal Regulations Through June 2022

By Evie Blad — April 20, 2021 2 min read
Jefferson County Elementary School children sit at desks and eat their school-supplied breakfasts in Fayette, Miss., on March 3, 2021. As one of the most food insecure counties in the United States, many families and their children have come to depend on these meals as their only means of daily sustenance.
Jefferson County Elementary School children sit at desks and eat their school-supplied breakfasts in Fayette, Miss., on March 3, 2021. As one of the most food insecure counties in the United States, many families and their children have come to depend on these meals as their only means of daily sustenance.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend waivers from some school nutrition regulations through June 2022, the agency announced Tuesday.

That flexibility will allow schools to more easily serve students as they adjust schedules, seating arrangements, social distancing, and classroom cohorts to mitigate the risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. For some schools, that means serving schools outside of cafeteria settings, even as students learn in-person.

The waivers will also allow schools to continue distributing meals to students who are learning remotely without red tape that can make it logistically difficult to do so.

The USDA first issued meal waivers during massive school closures in spring 2020. Officials have extended them several times since.

The latest extension is another sign that the pandemic may continue to affect school operations well into the next academic year, even as a nationwide vaccination campaign leads many public officials to ease restrictions on schools and businesses.

“As we look ahead to next school year, we know that even as the nation recovers, school nutrition professionals will continue to face challenges in their work,” the agency said in a notice to states. “State and local officials are working hard to plan for the new school year, and [the USDA] recognizes that providing flexibility will support their extraordinary efforts.”

Through the extended waivers, schools can serve meals through the seamless summer option during the academic year. That will allow them to provide universal free meals to students without verifying their eligibility for federal programs. Federal officials also increased meal reimbursement rates for participating schools.

The agency will also allow schools to request waivers from nutrition standards and mandated meal patterns, which dictate levels of whole grains, salt, and fresh fruit and vegetables that must be served at certain grade levels over the course of a week.

In addition, the waivers will allow schools to distribute food offsite directly to parents, even if their children aren’t present when they pick up the meals.

The moves were praised by the School Nutrition Association, an organization that represents school food workers and had pushed for extended flexibility.

“School nutrition staff can focus on safely serving students without having to worry about meal applications or collecting payments,” SNA President Reggie Ross said in a statement. “Families struggling to make ends meet will know their children are nourished and ready to learn.”

The actions come on top of food aid created through the American Rescue Plan, which increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits and extended the Pandemic EBT program that provides targeted nutrition assistance for families of children who qualify for free school meals.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.

Events

Thu., April 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Schools Can Implement Safe In-Person Learning
In order for in-person schooling to resume, it will be necessary to instill a sense of confidence that it is safe to return. BD is hosting a virtual panel discussing the benefits of asymptomatic screening
Content provided by BD
Register
Mon., April 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar How Districts Are Centering Relationships and Systemic SEL for Back to School 21-22
As educators and leaders consider how SEL fits into their reopening and back-to-school plans, it must go beyond an SEL curriculum. SEL is part of who we are as educators and students, as well as
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar The Fall K-3 Classroom: What the data imply about composition, challenges and opportunities
The data tracking learning loss among the nation’s schoolchildren confirms that things are bad and getting worse. The data also tells another story — one with serious implications for the hoped for learning recovery initiatives
Content provided by Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News
Follow along here for important updates on the development and rollout of coronavirus vaccines for kids.
3 min read
kid vaccine
Student Well-Being 'Growth Mindset' Linked to Higher Test Scores, Student Well-Being in Global Study
The first global study of "growth mindset" found both academic benefits and better well-being among students who think intelligence is not fixed.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Conceptual image of growth mindset.
solar22/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Why Venting When You Have Problems Feels Good—and Why It Doesn’t Work
When you keep talking about what’s bothering you, it keeps the negative emotions alive. Here’s what research says to do instead.
Ethan Kross
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Does Sending a Child to School Change a Family's Risk of COVID-19?
In-person schooling that doesn't lead to outbreaks can still raise the risk of kids bringing the virus home, especially in poor families.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
On Sept. 24, 2020, distance learners are seen on a laptop held by teacher Kristen Giuliano who assists student Jane Wood, 11, in a seventh-grade social studies class at Dodd Middle School in Cheshire, Conn. A new study finds a family's risk of infection rose if they had a school-age student when schools re-started in person instruction.
Students, assisted by their teacher Kristen Giuliano, work remotely and in-person in a hybrid classroom earlier this year at Dodd Middle School in Cheshire, Conn.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
Load More ▼