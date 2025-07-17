Celebrate Five Years of The Savvy Principal—A Newsletter Just for School Leaders

Dear principals, assistant principals, aspiring principals, and all school leaders:

Your favorite leadership newsletter—The Savvy Principal —just turned 5! Thank you for reading, for your enthusiastic response to our weekly polls , and for your messages and suggestions.

Our former managing editor Lesli Maxwell launched this newsletter in the most challenging, yet interesting, time for public education. In May 2020, principals like you were grappling with the unknown and untested premise that children can learn remotely, even as the world outside their computer windows was changing forever.

Five years later, public education is at a crossroads yet again, with major challenges to reckon with, such as chronic absenteeism, student behavior, funding uncertainty, teacher morale, and cellphone policies.

Principals and other school leaders are, once again, in the position of making tough choices and advocating for the well-being of their staff and students.

Our weekly digest aims to be your guide to navigate all of this and beyond. Every Sunday, we bring you a curated package of news and feature stories, strategies on leadership development, lessons from your peers, and a fresh dose of the wacky and whimsical from the world of education. The Savvy Principal Book Club, made up of your favorite reads , is a special highlight for me!

We strive to reflect your unique challenges, aspirations, and work ethic through this newsletter and hope that over the last five years, you’ve gained important insights about your profession and your peers.

We look forward to your partnership in making this newsletter the go-to for principals nationwide.

Best,

Olina Banerji

Writer, The Savvy Principal

PS: I’m going to be on maternity leave for the next few months, taking care of my own little project. 😊 While I’m out, share your comments and suggestions with Assistant Managing Editor Madeline Will, at mwill@educationweek.org .