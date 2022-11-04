Beyond Just Surveys: Why Educators Should Shadow Their Students
By Arianna Prothero — November 04, 2022 1 min read
Image of an adult and student talking as they walk down a school hallway.
kali9/E+
School and district leaders can be several degrees removed from students’ experiences, even if they spend all day together in a building. And that means they might be missing important insight into how students experience school and what could be holding them back.

Surveying students is one popular way of getting feedback, but there is another powerful and less resource-heavy tool for teachers, teacher coaches, principals, and district leaders to get a students’-eye-view of school: shadowing students.

Shadowing a student means not just following them around all day, but doing everything the student does: schoolwork, tests, physical education, eating school meals in the lunchroom, and even waiting at the bus stop with them.

“We want to know what time they are getting up,” said Limary Gutierrez, the associate superintendent of educational services for the Soledad Unified School District in California. She was speaking on a panel as part of Education Week’s regular “Seat at the Table” webinar series.

“Walk in a day of the life of a student,” she said. “What data can we gather? What are we assuming? There might be other needs aside from their instruction” that need to be addressed.

Education researcher and best-selling author of Visible Learning, John Hattie, said he frequently shadows students in his work.

“Students see incredible variability in class to class,” he said. “How do we see their learning through their eyes, and how do we teach them to become the teachers? That’s the fundamental premise of that work.”

See also

Education Opinion Lessons Learned from Shadowing Students--Three Years Later
Contributing Blogger, February 28, 2018
10 min read

Education Week followed an assistant principal who shadowed a student for a day in 2016. EdWeek asked Karen Ritter, then an assistant principal at East Leyden High outside of Chicago, to grade several aspects of her school before and after the shadowing exercise.

The grades she gave her school for how actively students were learning, how engaged they were, and how well teachers drew connections from student work to the outside world all dropped after she shadowed a student. The grades she gave her school for school climate and expectations remained the same.

Reflecting on her experience at the time, Ritter said: “I think I will do some more shadowing experiences, with an ELL student, with a special ed student, and with an AP-level student. The point is to know what the students are thinking and wanting, and to start with them.”

This spring, more than 1,300 school leaders from all 50 states and over 26 countries participated in the first Shadow a Student Challenge. The idea comes from a partnership between the Institute of Design at Stanford University and IDEO, a leading design firm that also works with schools. Among those who accepted the challenge was Assistant Principal Karen Ritter of East Leyden High, outside Chicago. She put aside her walkie-talkie and follow one 9th grader through all of his classes—not to mention gym, the lunch line, and a full slate of homework. What did she learn? Education Week reports in this video for PBS NewsHour.

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.

