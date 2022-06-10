A Mother’s Plea for Schools to Help End Racist Violence
Equity & Diversity

A Mother’s Plea for Schools to Help End Racist Violence

By Ileana Najarro — June 10, 2022 2 min read
Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman whom was injured in the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket shooting waits to testify to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on gun violence Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who was injured in the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket shooting, testified at the House Oversight and Reform Committee on gun violence June 8.
Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Education plays a critical role in ending domestic terrorism and racist violence, testified Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a survivor of last month’s racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., to a Congressional panel June 8.

Everhart’s testimony linked two threads that have dominated K-12 education discussions the past weeks and months: gun violence aimed at communities of color, and restrictions on how educators talk about issues of race in the classroom.

She spoke before the House Oversight Committee on the need to act on gun control laws—and of the role education plays in ending domestic terrorism and racist violence.

“We have to change the curriculum in schools across the country so that we may adequately educate our children,” said Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the attack. Everhart is also the director of diversity and inclusion with the office of New York State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat.

“Reading about history is crucial to the future of this country. Learning about other cultures, ethnicities, and religions in schools should not be something that is up for debate,” she told the House committee.

Her calls for changes in education, including making African American history a part of broader American history classes, echo similar calls from educators across the country working to practice culturally responsive teaching and working to teach Black history well beyond the scope of Black History Month.

“I’ve read something that says my history is an elective while yours is the core curriculum,” Rodney D. Pierce, an 8h grade social studies teacher at Red Oak Middle School in Nash County Public Schools in Nashville, N.C., previously told Education Week. “That’s not equitable. And one of the things we should strive for in public education is equity.”

Students themselves have called on history teachers to teach the whole truth of the nation’s past, including diving into topics such as the incarceration of Japanese Americans in the United States during World War II.

Yet Everhart’s call to educators also comes at a time when a growing number of states have introduced bills or taken other steps to limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism in the classroom. As of mid-May, 17 states had imposed these bans and restrictions either through legislation or other avenues.

“We cannot continue to whitewash education, creating generations of children to believe that one race of people are better than the other,” Everhart told members of Congress . “Our differences should make us curious, not angry.”

Education Week has links for educators on this topic:

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Wed., June 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Staffing Issues Are Not New. What Do We Do for Next Year?
School staffing shortages are a critical issue. Learn what schools can do to retain and recruit high quality and engaging teachers.
Register
Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity An Expansive Look at School Segregation Shows It's Getting Worse
Most of the increases have come within the nation's 100 largest districts.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
African American Girl holding book and reading in an elementary school lesson
Getty
Equity & Diversity Want to Build a Kinder, More Inclusive School? These Students Have Ideas
Students from across the U.S. present concrete solutions. The most important one: Listen to them.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Image of a scale.
wildpixel/iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion The ‘Great Replacement Theory’ Is a Lie. It's Also a Threat to Schools
The conspiracy espoused by the Buffalo shooting suspect is of particular concern for schools, writes Jonathan E. Collins.
Jonathan E. Collins
3 min read
Signs, balloons, and police tape are wrapped around a pole across from Tops Friendly Market, the Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store that was the site of a racist shooting rampage.
Signs, balloons, and police tape are wrapped around a pole across from Tops Friendly Market, the Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store that was the site of a racist shooting rampage on May 14.
Joshua Bessex/AP
Equity & Diversity A School Openly Discusses Race in a State That Bans It
At Millwood High School, discussions on race are everywhere, and students say the lessons are essential.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Students pass through the halls in between classes at Millwood High School on April 20, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
Students change classes at Millwood High School this spring in Oklahoma City.
Brett Deering for Education Week
Load More ▼