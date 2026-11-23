Fourth graders donning neon-colored plastic gloves lined up behind tables in Scenic Hills Elementary School cafeteria on a recent Friday, taking trays from their classmates as they finished their lunches and sorting the remains in five-gallon buckets resting on digital scales.

Mostly-eaten hamburger patties piled up in one bucket at the Memphis school; in another, discarded apples. On the table, students stacked unopened slices of cheese and lined up full, four-ounce cartons of milk.

The activity, might not have looked like a math problem, but it was.

Twice a year, the class does a cafeteria waste audit to determine how much food they throw away at lunch. It’s an exercise that teaches students about multi-step math problems, measurements, and data analysis. It also gives the school a pulse check on creative efforts to cut back on waste, like sharing tables where students place wrapped food items their hungry peers can grab between classes.

“We also just talked about the environment and ecosystems. We can connect those concepts to reducing waste,” 4th grade teacher Julia Marshall said. “They’re learning a whole lot that connects back to the real world outside of the classroom.”

School food waste efforts combine policy, education

Food waste reduction efforts are promoted by a variety of organizations, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and environmental advocacy groups. Scenic Hills is one of more than 1,000 schools that participate in the World Wildlife Fund’s Food Waste Warriors program, a set of free curricula and resources for schools to anchor multi-disciplinary lessons in math, science, and civic engagement that rely on measuring cafeteria trash.

Nearly 40% of food served in school cafeterias—about 530,000 tons—goes to waste each year, the World Wildlife Fund estimates . Schools that participate in the program work with students to divert that unwanted food through strategies like compost bins, share tables, and fertilizer for school gardens.

The USDA has also stepped up food waste prevention efforts through regulations like “offer vs. serve,” which only requires school meal programs to offer certain items, but doesn’t require students to take them. In 2016, the agency issued guidance on school share tables.

Meeting hungry students’ needs

Scenic Hills Elementary students use their data to create posters and give presentations to classmates, explaining how food is wasted and how they can help tackle the problem. The school received a grant last year to place a refrigerator next to its cafeteria sharing table, allowing students to set unopened cartons of milk and other items aside for classmates.

It’s a strategy that started informally when teachers set up their own sharing tables in their classrooms for unopened items offered through the school’s grab-and-go breakfast program, Principal Jami Fowler-White said. All Scenic Hills students qualify for free and reduced-price meals; some rely on school meals for a majority of their food, she said, and hunger can be a barrier to learning.

“I wanted to take the stigma away around food,” Fowler-White said. “Children used to be ashamed to say they’re hungry. I tell them, ‘You can’t work at your highest level if you are hungry. If you need something, tell us.’”

After the first year of food audits, the sharing strategy eventually expanded to a table in the lunch room and a cart student volunteers push through the hallways in the afternoons to distribute whole apples and other unwanted items. Some students even take items home for hungry siblings, Fowler-White said.

Last year, the district cut its food waste by 74% between the fall and spring audits and diverted about about 500 pounds of uneaten food from the trash through the sharing strategy.

The data gives students important perspective, Fowler-White said.

“Now our students are really conscious about what they are throwing away,” she said.

Expanding efforts to divert discarded school food from landfills

Scenic Hills started the food audits at the suggestion of Clean Memphis, an environmental conservation organization that already worked with students on science and math lessons and offered volunteers to help students weigh and count food.

After a small group of pilot schools presented their initial audit results to the Memphis-Shelby County school board, the district expanded the program to 20 schools of the district’s 93 elementary schools. The district’s food service department also expanded sharing tables to 45 schools.

Schools around the country have seen similar results. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills issued a 2023 declaration of Wasted Food Prevention Week in honor of students’ efforts. In Montgomery County, Md., high school students started a nonprofit called Compostology to manage school-based composting programs and championed a state bill—now a law—that provided grants to schools for composting projects.

At Scenic Hills Elementary School, the food audit has become one of those coveted projects students look forward to when they enter 4th grade, Marshall said.

After sorting the waste, students fill in data columns on a worksheet and construct their own multi-step problems. If the bucket weighed this many pounds empty and this many pounds full, what’s the weight of its contents? If a full hamburger weighs this many ounces, approximately how many hamburgers were in that bucket?

The efforts make math problems more real and engaging than numbers on a worksheet, Marshall said. And they connect directly to grade-level learning standards, like understanding measurements and data and constructing charts and graphs.

“The more they connect the real world with that standard, it comes easier,” Marshall said. “I want them collaborating and asking questions.”

