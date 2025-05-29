Why Did A Court Dismissed the Lawsuit Against Lucy Calkins? Take This Weekly Quiz

Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

Great job to everyone who participated in this week’s quiz! Most of you nailed the big-picture policy questions: 88% correctly identified expanding school choice as a top funding priority for the Trump administration. And most of you knew that the $13 million teacher apprenticeship contract was terminated midway—a sharp departure from previous workforce development efforts .

However, a question on charter school funding proved more challenging—only 44% got it right. The correct answer? The Education Department added $60 million to the Charter School Programs grant in May .

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.