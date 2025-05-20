How Trump’s School Priorities Will Shape New Ed. Dept. Grants
Education Funding

How Trump’s School Priorities Will Shape New Ed. Dept. Grants

By Brooke Schultz — May 20, 2025 6 min read
High school student teachers read a book to a preschool class.
High school student teachers read a book to a preschool class. Evidence-based literacy instruction will be one priority for the Trump administration as it awards competitive education grants. The priorities in those competitions will be school choice and "returning education to the states."
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education will prioritize sending grant funding to initiatives that expand school choice, put more onus on states to oversee education, and focus on literacy, the agency announced Tuesday.

The priorities home in on President Donald Trump’s focus for education since taking office, particularly expanding school choice and dismantling the Education Department.

The Trump administration also aims to replace priorities from President Joe Biden’s administration, which, among other things, prioritized diversifying the teaching pool, promoting equity in students’ educational opportunities, and social-emotional learning as it evaluated applications for competitive grants.

The Trump administration has taken an aggressive stance to stamp out what it labels diversity, equity, and inclusion, claiming that such initiatives violate federal civil rights laws.

“Discretionary grants coming from the Department of Education will now be focused on meaningful learning and expanding choice, not divisive ideologies and unproven strategies,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “It is critical that we immediately address this year’s dismal reading and math scores by getting back to the basics, expanding learning options, and making sure decisions in education are made closest to the child.”

The priorities, published in the Federal Register, will be open for public comment for 30 days before the Education Department finalizes them.

Competitive grants make up a small piece of the department’s overall portfolio. In fiscal year 2023, as the federal government poured a historic amount of funding into education, the department awarded roughly $6 billion in discretionary funds, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report. Historically, however, the amount has sat in the hundreds of millions of dollars in the context of a department budget that has reached about $80 billion in recent years.

This priorities don’t affect the largest portions of federal K-12 funding, which go toward grants that the Education Department allocates to states by formula, such as Title I, to support students from low-income communities, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which supports services for students with disabilities.

But the official change in priorities now gives the department a proverbial sign to tap, as the agency has faced numerous lawsuits over severing grants—that have supported teacher-preparation programs, mental health services, and more—citing a change in agency priorities.

“While this doesn’t speak directly to those particular cases, you can see that they’re building a portfolio of, ‘These are our priorities now, and this is published, and we’re going to focus on these moving forward,’” said Julia Martin, legislative director for the Bruman Group, a law firm that represents school districts. “That would help insulate them from litigation down the road.”

Grant priorities show the Trump administration’s policy aspirations

The notice is part of a more than two-decade history of the agency identifying key departmentwide priorities for grant awards. Between 2001 and 2021, the Education Department announced agencywide priorities 15 times, according to the GAO report.

Under Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the department identified six priorities, which included promoting equity in resources and opportunities, addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic, and advancing “systemic change” in schools.

See Also

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Aug. 5, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a White House briefing.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal Biden Administration Lays Out Its Top Priorities for Education Grants
Andrew Ujifusa, December 10, 2021
2 min read

The Trump administration has repeatedly sought to root out programs with DEI through the president’s executive orders on the matter and Education Department guidance to states and schools. The department has cut a number of grants and contracts, citing DEI as a reason and a change in agency priorities.

The department’s announcement of its new grant priorities derided the Biden-era priorities as “infusing many grants programs with divisive race stereotypes and even racial quotas.”

Under the new priorities, the department would be more keen to send money to projects that increase access to charter schools or expand or replicate successful charters that focus on STEM, students with disabilities, career-technical education, and two education emphases popular among Republicans: patriotic education and classical education.

Funds would also more readily flow to initiatives that support local development of educational savings accounts, which allows students and families to use taxpayer dollars for private schools. So far, such accounts have gained traction in Republican-led states, and the federal government does not have any major private school choice programs of its own (though that could change as Republicans consider a $5 billion private school scholarship tax-credit program as part of their major budget bill).

Articulating school choice as a grant priority makes good on a directive from Trump’s January executive order on the topic, which asked McMahon to include school choice as a priority in competitive grant programs. The department has also been developing guidance on how states can use their federal funds for choice.

“I do think that this follows in that path, which is they’re using the existing levers they have available to them to talk about ways to promote school choice,” Martin said.

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018.
Linda McMahon, then administrators of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks during a briefing at the White House on Oct. 3, 2018. Now education secretary, McMahon has issued three different priorities for the Department of Education as it awards competitive grant funds.
Susan Walsh/AP

Closing the Education Department remains a focus

The department is also focusing on “returning education to the states,” asking states to “take the lead in formulating, developing, and implementing policies.” Trump has ordered McMahon to “facilitate” the closure of the Education Department, which is already underway with a massive reduction of staff, though it will require an act of Congress to see through.

With that in mind, “it is more critical than ever for states to rise to the occasion and lead with urgency and vision,” the notice reads.

“I think that this is kind of a different, difficult balancing act, because they’re saying, ‘Here are the things you have to focus on, but by the way, you should be making more decisions at the state level,’” Martin said. “There’s kind of an inherent contradiction in there.”

The agency will also focus on programs that highlight evidence-based literacy instruction, citing declining reading scores on the latest National Assessment of Education Progress.

The notice defines that instruction as “supported by strong or moderate evidence that relates to explicit, systematic, and intentional instruction in phonological awareness, phonic decoding, vocabulary, language structure, reading fluency, and reading comprehension.”

The department can factor the priorities into evaluating grant applications in a few ways. It can require that applicants address one or more priorities, it can give a competitive edge to applicants that address them, or it can simply encourage applicants to address the priorities.

Martin said it will be important to see how the department incorporates the priorities into individual grant competitions.

“They haven’t really talked about how those priorities will be implemented across different grants, but this is a document that they could refer back to,” she said.

Whether the Education Department follows the rules for awarding grants—for an administration that has repeatedly toed, if not overstepped, the line—will be important, too, said Derek Black, a professor of law at the University of South Carolina who specializes in constitutional law and public education.

“Regardless of what their priorities are or are not, transparency and fairness in awarding federal funds so that there are not illegitimately given funds, nor illegitimately denied funds, is a crucial part of constitutional democracy,” Black said. “Hopefully, they’ll run the process right.”

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower on Sept. 6, 2024 in New York. His education actions since returning to the White House in January 2025 have drawn numerous lawsuits alleging he's overstepping his authority.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Law & Courts Tracker See All the Lawsuits Filed Over Trump's Education Policies
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 26, 2025
1 min read

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

Events

Thu., May 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How AI Use Is Expanding in K-12 Schools
Join this free virtual event to explore how AI technology is—and is not—improving K-12 teaching and learning.
Register
Tue., May 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar The Trump Budget and Schools: Subscriber Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
Thu., May 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar End Student Boredom: K-12 Publisher's Guide to 70% Engagement Boost
Calling all K-12 Publishers! Student engagement flatlining? Learn how to boost it by up to 70%.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Billions for Schools Are in Limbo as Trump Admin. Denies State Funding Requests
Chaos and confusion continue to reign as states scramble to spend the last of their COVID relief funds under new deadlines.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Illustration of a man pushing half of clock and half of a money coin forward on a red arrow
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Education Funding The Big Questions About Trump's K-12 Budget Proposal, Answered
Trump is proposing to cut billions of dollars in K-12 investments, consolidate grant programs, and potentially rejigger special education law.
Mark Lieberman
13 min read
An aerial view of a maze made up of 100 dollar bills with two clay figures. One looks like Trump with blond hair and in a blue suit with a red tie and he's waving to another white business man in a suit walking away from him.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding Trump Asks Congress to Slash Billions in Education Funding—and 'Preserve' Title I
A White House budget proposal calls for consolidating grants, eliminating key funding streams, and ramping up charter school investments.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Vector illustration of business persons tightening the purse/finances.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding Trump's Spending Plans Are Late—Raising Worries About K-12 Funds
The executive branch has three opportunities in the near future to detail its education funding priorities in writing—but it hasn't yet.
Mark Lieberman
10 min read
Image of a dollar bill with the Capitol in the center.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼