What Is the #1 Factor Boosting Students’ STEM Motivation? Take This Weekly Quiz

In last week’s quiz, most of you nailed the research question on 3rd grade retention—a full 80% correctly identified access to extra reading support as the real driver of reading gains . Well done!

However, the “Unsafe School Choice Option” tripped up more participants—only 47% got it right. It is, after all, a little-known provision in federal education law that the Trump administration has actively promoted .

