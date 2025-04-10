ICYMI: Do You Know What “High-Quality Curriculum” Really Means?
Education Quiz

ICYMI: Do You Know What “High-Quality Curriculum” Really Means?

By Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — April 10, 2025 1 min read
Image of curricula.
iStock/Getty
Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

In last week’s quiz, you did great on most questions—especially on Linda McMahon expiring states’ COVID Relief. 96% of you answered it correctly. Clearly, you’re keeping an eye on K-12 headlines.

Only one question that tripped up about half of you: Trump-era education policies are facing multiple legal challenges, including funding freezes, DEI executive orders, data access from the Education Department, immigration enforcement and more. Some of those lawsuits made their way into this week’s quiz.

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

