Chromebooks
Read Education Week’s coverage of how Chromebooks are used in the classroom and purchased and managed by schools
Classroom Technology Q&A Why One Teacher Told Students to Put Their Chromebooks Away—for Good
Chemistry teacher Marcie Samayoa went back to paper-and-pencil lessons this school year. It's led to deeper engagement.
IT Infrastructure & Management Why This District Pays Students to Repair School Devices
One district leader says there are no downsides to having students work on Chromebook repairs.
Classroom Technology Exploding Chromebooks? How to Counter the Latest TikTok Trend
The social media challenge has kids damaging school-issued devices.
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center Chromebooks or Cellphones: Which Are the Bigger Classroom Distraction?
Most schools have had 1-to-1 computing environments since 2020; others have had it since the early 2010s.
IT Infrastructure & Management Schools Brace for Tariff-Related Price Increases of Chromebooks and iPads
School-issued devices in many districts need to be replaced, but rising prices could prevent those plans.
IT Infrastructure & Management What Districts Can Do With All Those Old Chromebooks
The Chromebooks and tablets districts bought en masse early in the pandemic are approaching the end of their useful lives.
IT Infrastructure & Management Aging Chromebooks End Up in the Landfill. Is There an Alternative?
Districts loaded up on devices during the pandemic. What becomes of them as they reach the end of their useful lives?
School & District Management In: Cocoa. Out: Chromebooks. E-Learning Didn't Kill Old-Fashioned Snow Days, Educators Say
Remember when virtual learning was going to put paid to snow days? These educators don't, either.
IT Infrastructure & Management One Solution to Maintaining 1-to-1 Devices? Pay Students to Repair Them
Hiring students to help with the repair process is one way school districts are ensuring the sustainability of their 1-to-1 programs.
IT Infrastructure & Management Schools Get Relief on Chromebook Replacements. Google Extends Device Support to 10 Years
Schools have typically had to replace Chromebooks every three to five years.
Classroom Technology Chromebooks’ 'Short' Lifespan Costs Schools Billions of Dollars, Report Finds
Doubling the lifespan of Chromebooks would save schools $1.8 billion, a U.S. PIRG Education Fund report estimates.
IT Infrastructure & Management Schools Handed Out Millions of Digital Devices Under COVID-19. Now, Thousands Are Missing
Some districts are scrambling to account for thousands of devices—a task made more urgent by the uncertainty over when students will be able to return to school buildings full-time.
Classroom Technology Delivery Delays Likely for Chromebooks, iPads Under COVID-19, Analyst Predicts
Analyst predicts that a frustrating stretch could continue for district officials desperate to acquire devices such as Chromebooks and iPads during coronavirus closures.
School & District Management K-12 Device 'Arms Race': Philly School District's 'Heaven Sent' Chromebooks For Coronavirus Closures
The Philly School District's story of how it acquired 40,000 new devices underscores a new reality: districts across the country are competing for every device available during the coronavirus-induced remote learning movement.