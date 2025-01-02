What Makes an Effective School Cellphone Policy? An Overview

Students’ cellphone use has been one of the hottest topics in K-12 in recent years—"cellphone ban” was even Education Week’s phrase of the year for 2024.

Most educators are tired of the constant distractions the devices cause in classrooms. To address concerns around mental health and academic performance, districts across the country are limiting when and where students can use their personal devices.

Here, Education Week reporter Lauraine Langreo gives a rundown of how schools, districts, and states are addressing students’ cellphone use and the challenges that come with it.