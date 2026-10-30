Students Need Data and AI Literacy
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Letter to the Editor

Students Need Data and AI Literacy

October 30, 2026 1 min read
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To the Editor:

The article “Data Literacy Skills Seen as Key for Success in the Age of AI” (Aug. 11, 2026) highlights an important gap in education today: Parents and educators value data literacy, but many students lack opportunities to develop it.

Closing this gap requires students to practice making sense of the many forms of data that surround us. In my current work as a principal research scientist at Education Development Center, a global nonprofit, “data sense” is considered an essential skill underpinning data and AI literacy. It’s the ability to pause over information and judge its strengths and limitations. This ability is not innate, but it can be taught and honed through continual practice and it matters more than ever. Students are encountering AI-generated information and must learn what AI does well and where it falls short. Unfortunately, many educators don’t feel prepared for this work.

Our Data Paths project tries to equip Massachusetts teachers for this role. Classroom data routines and standards-alignment resources help teachers integrate fundamental data practices into existing curricula across disciplines, giving students repeated opportunities to make sense of data, use evidence, and develop sound reasoning.

Schools should take care not to confine data literacy to a single course or subject. Students need foundations in data and AI literacy to navigate this world.

Josephine Louie
Principal Research Scientist
Education Development Center
Waltham, Mass.

read the article mentioned in the letter

HONOLULU, HI - OCTOBER 28, 2025: Seventh grade students work in a Coding and AI Data Sciences class. Kulia Academy, a public charter middle school, specializes in teaching students to the use of AI, artificial intelligence, and data science, on October 28, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. There are 150 students in 6th and 7th grades.
Seventh-grade students work in a coding and AI data sciences class at Kulia Academy on Oct. 28, 2025. The public charter middle school in Honolulu, Hawaii, specializes in teaching students how to use data science and artificial intelligence to learn. Educators and parents see benefits if students learn more about data science and artificial intelligence, according to a new survey.
Photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via AP
Artificial Intelligence Data Literacy Skills Seen as Key for Success in the Age of AI
Jennifer Vilcarino, August 11, 2026
3 min read

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A version of this article appeared in the November 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Students need data and AI literacy

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