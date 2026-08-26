How Teens Are Using AI: Key Takeaways for Educators

Generative artificial intelligence technologies are increasingly becoming a part of teens’ daily lives. They’re using them as search engines, for schoolwork, for creating art, or for receiving advice and social support.

Many technologists say AI will reshape the future of all sectors of society, and today’s students need to have AI literacy to prepare for a world in which the fast-evolving technology will be used regularly in careers and everyday life.

But teens are not receiving the guidance they want and need in order to responsibly use AI, according to two separate nationally representative surveys from Britebound and Common Sense Media .

Britebound (formerly American Student Assistance ) is a nonprofit focused on preparing students for their postsecondary pathways. It fielded an online survey of 3,000 13- to 18-year-olds currently enrolled in secondary school in October and November of 2025.

Common Sense Media is a nonprofit that researches and advocates healthy technology use among youth. Its survey was conducted by NORC (formerly known as the National Opinion Research Center) at the University of Chicago from April 30 to May 14 of this year with 1,017 teens ages 13-17.

Below are key takeaways from the surveys for K-12 educators.

1. Teens are using AI to seek direct answers to homework

Most teens say they use AI for schoolwork. In the Britebound survey, 44% said they use AI for school and personal uses and 23% said they use it for school only. The Common Sense Media survey found that 70% of students use AI for schoolwork. The most common ways students use AI is for seeking direct answers to homework problems.

DATA SOURCE: Britebound survey

However, teens also use it for indirect answers and learning support. Teens say they use AI to brainstorm, check their own answers, create flashcards, or get feedback on work they have already written or solved.







DATA SOURCE: Common Sense Media survey

When they get stuck on schoolwork, teens say they prefer to solve problems on their own or ask a teacher, parent, or friend for help before turning to AI.

DATA SOURCE: Common Sense Media survey

AI use varies by school type, parental education, and race and ethnicity, according to the Britebound survey. It found that teens in public schools whose parents don’t hold a four-year college degree and those who are Black are more likely to report using AI for answer-seeking only, compared with their peers.

Meanwhile, the Common Sense Media survey found that teens with individualized education programs or Section 504 plans are more likely to customize AI tools for their learning needs compared with their peers without IEPs or 504 plans.

2. Teens lack clear and consistent guidelines

Teens report mixed or unclear expectations about AI use for schoolwork, making it even more challenging for them to figure out whether, when, and how to use the technology for schoolwork.

This is a problem students and staff face in schools across the country. The lack of clarity about districts’ AI-use policies is one of the top reasons many educators have yet to experiment with the technology. It has also led to confusion among teachers about how to handle student misuse of AI tools.

DATA SOURCE: Britebound survey

DATA SOURCE: Common Sense Media survey

3. Teens need AI literacy instruction

The Britebound and Common Sense Media surveys show that many teens are not receiving the instruction they need to be able to use AI responsibly.

Students were asked in the Britebound survey how strongly they agree or disagree with the following statements:

DATA SOURCE: Britebound survey

Teens are also missing out on key AI literacy conversations with their teachers. Of all the AI topics that teens discuss with teachers, the most common is rules about when they should and should not use AI for schoolwork.

DATA SOURCE: Common Sense Media survey

These findings differ somewhat from EdWeek Research Center findings from December 2025 and January 2026 in which nearly 8 in 10 educators said high school students in their district are receiving lessons on what AI is and how to use it responsibly.

4. Teens are uncertain about how AI will shape the future

Teens’ views on the impact of AI on the future are neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic. A majority of them believe that AI may create new jobs, make jobs easier, and allow people to spend more time with family and hobbies. But many of them also believe AI may lead to people losing their jobs and make it more difficult to find jobs.

DATA SOURCE: Britebound survey

There also appears to be a readiness gap: While 63% of teens agree that they have a strong understanding of AI and how it is used, less than half agree that they have the AI skills they will need for future careers, and even fewer agree that their school is teaching them enough about AI, according to Britebound’s survey.

DATA SOURCE: Britebound survey

When asked which skills they think will matter most for their future, knowing how to use AI tools effectively isn’t at the top of the list, according to Common Sense Media’s survey. The teens’ top three answers were: working well with other people, fact-checking and critical-thinking skills, and reading and understanding complex information.

