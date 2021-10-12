Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok Make Teachers’ Jobs More Difficult and Dangerous, Union Says
Classroom Technology

Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok Make Teachers’ Jobs More Difficult and Dangerous, Union Says

By Alyson Klein — October 12, 2021 2 min read
Image of hands on a keyboard with social media icons popping up.
Urupong/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Major social media platforms spread misinformation, embolden students to damage school property, and stoke political extremists— all in the name of their bottom-lines, the head of the nation’s largest teachers’ union argues.

Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, have allowed “online ‘trends’ and false information to spread like wildfire … [creating] a culture of fear and violence with educators as targets,” Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association wrote in a letter to the heads of all three companies Oct. 8. (Facebook also owns Instagram.)

Pringle cited a recent TikTok trend, “Devious Licks,” which encouraged students to record themselves vandalizing school property. Another challenge may be inspiring students to slap their teachers, though a leading online myth buster says there’s no evidence to show the trend exists. And the “outlet challenge” promoted on the site spurred students to place a phone charger near an electrical outlet, then drop a penny between the outlet and the charger prongs, resulting in a share-worthy spark. That trend damaged school outlets and could have started fires.

What’s more, the platforms have allowed a “small but violent group of radicalized adults” to attack teachers for addressing critical race theory. Other “extremists” have used social media to fight vehemently against mask mandates that are put in place to protect students and teachers from COVID-19, Pringle said.

“The speed and reach of these lies that are manipulating so many of our citizens would not be possible without the use of social media platforms,” Pringle wrote. “Our schools should be centers of learning, and your platforms have turned them into centers of a culture war.”

She called on the companies to publicly pledge to students, educators, and families that they will “regulate lies and fix algorithms to put public safety over profits.”

The letter comes less than a week after Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, testified before a Senate panel. Haugen released internal documents showing the company was aware of the impact it is having on children’s mental health, body image, and the spread of misinformation, but it isn’t doing anything to curb those problems.

TikTok is removing content related to the vandalism challenge. The platform moves quickly to take down any content that violates its community guidelines, including illegal activity, a spokeswoman said. The company has a user’s guide for parents and teachers, developed with the National Parent Teacher’s Association to help them better navigate the platform.

Representatives for Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to inquiries about the letter.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Social Media Unions School Safety

Events

Wed., October 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Using Data and Analytics to Close the COVID Achievement Gap
Learning loss, learning disruption, unfinished learning - these are some of the most talked-about topics in education today. Recent studies confirm the widely held belief that students in both K-12 and Higher Education environments lost
Content provided by SAS & Intel
Register
Thu., October 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit SEL in Middle and High School: What Works, What Doesn’t
Join fellow educators and administrators in this discussion on social emotional learning and what schools and staff can do to provide it.
Register
Tue., October 19, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Education Insights with Actionable Data to Create More Personalized Engagement
The world has changed during this time of pandemic learning, and there is a new challenge faced in education regarding how we effectively utilize the data now available to educators and leaders. In this session
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Q&A How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? The Answer Is 'It Depends'
Educators need to consider the context, the content, and the individual child when deciding how much screen time kids should have.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
High school students in Coral Gables, Fla., work together on a tablet during a history class.
High school students in Coral Gables, Fla., work together on a tablet during a history class last school year.
Josh Richie for Education Week
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center The Decline of Hybrid Learning for This School Year, in 4 Charts
Less than one-fourth of districts started the year with a mix of remote and in-person learning, a new EdWeek Research Center survey shows.
Benjamin Herold
4 min read
Illustration of a laptop icon with an off button
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Online Student Engagement?
How is your district doing with online student engagement?
Classroom Technology Q&A Pandemic Fuels Tech Advances in Schools. Here's What That Looks Like
One district chief technology officer calculates the pandemic has propelled his school system as many as five years into the future.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
onsr edtech q&A
Getty
Load More ▼