How Well Are Schools Preparing Students for an AI-Driven World? Teens Weigh In
College & Workforce Readiness

How Well Are Schools Preparing Students for an AI-Driven World? Teens Weigh In

By Jennifer Vilcarino — July 31, 2026 2 min read
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with WSP recruiters Jeff Caraway, right, senior VP project management, and Charles Schoubroek, left, department manager Texas region, during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Teens share how they feel about AI impacting the job market, a new survey shows.
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with recruiters during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on March 24, 2026. High school and college students are increasingly concerned about the impact AI will likely have on their future job opportunities.
Angela Piazza/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
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Teens think their schools are doing a good job preparing them for an AI-driven world but remain concerned about how the technology will help or hurt their job prospects, a new survey shows.

“Students are feeling pretty confident that they are getting the skillset they need to work with AI,” said Ed Grocholski, the chief marketing officer for Junior Achievement USA, which produced the survey in partnership with Ipsos, a market research firm. But what students really want to learn is “how to use [AI] in a way that will benefit them and help them both economically today and tomorrow.”

The survey of 1,005 teens ages 13 to 17—conducted June 29 and 30—comes as many schools are pumping up their efforts to help students develop skills that align with a rapidly evolving workforce. It found that 61 percent of students feel schools are helping them develop the AI skills they need for the future.

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Schools are trying to help students develop AI and other workforce skills through work-based learning and career and technical education, and opportunities for them to take college courses in high school.

Those efforts align with another finding of the Junior Achievement/Ipsos survey: 87% of teens said they learn best when they can apply what they’re learning to real-world situations.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity to broaden that educational experience to where [students are] having some sort of real-world application of what they’ve learned is a hugely positive thing,” Grocholski said. “The students recognize it, and educators recognize that as well.”

Students need to develop ‘human advantage skills’

More than half of teens (55%) said they are concerned about the impact AI will have on their ability to get a job in the future.

Grocholski said schools should focus on teaching students how to use AI while also helping them develop “human advantage skills,” including critical thinking, creative problem-solving, and interpersonal communication.

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"[Students must] understand when AI is doing the job effectively,” he said. “If [students are] going to be managing AI agents someday, [they need] to understand if AI is telling them what they want to hear versus what they need to hear.”

These survey results also come as pushback grows against technology use in classrooms. Grocholski cautions that it’s important schools don’t revert to a point where there is hardly any technology use in classrooms at all.

“We are a technology-driven world these days,” he said. “It’s really finding a way to strike that right balance between the lessons that provide real-world application and then the use of technology to help support all of that.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

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Georgia State University students Kavita Javalagi, left, and Gana Natarajan, second from left, speak with Shetundra Pinkston, during the Startup Student Connection job fair, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia officials launched a program that year to match high school students to college opportunities and has seen enrollment increases at both technical and four-year colleges since.
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