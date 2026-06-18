Schools Are Expanding Career Ed. Are They Guiding Students to the Right Careers?
College & Workforce Readiness

Schools Are Expanding Career Ed. Are They Guiding Students to the Right Careers?

Exploration, navigation, and counseling are a part of effective career prep, a new report argues
By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — June 18, 2026 5 min read
20260226 AMX US NEWS FROM PROMISE PAYCHECK HOW DALLAS 4 DA
School counselors Kendall Gray, left, and Gala Davis catch up and talk in Davis' office at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas on March 6, 2025. A new report recommends that disconnect exists between career options presented to students and their interests, argues a new report.
Liz Rymarev via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even as schools invest in expanding their career education offerings, students still don’t have access to all the information and counseling they need to make sound and realistic career decisions, argues a new report.

Furthermore, the report says, there’s little evidence that the career-and-technical education programs offered in schools align with industry needs, and many schools have yet to fully embrace the complexities of preparing students for potential careers because they lack the staff to support the efforts.

The report from FutureEd, a Georgetown University-based think tank, points to schools’ chronic shortages of counselors as a barrier to effectively implementing relevant and engaging career prep.

Even counselors who are in place are stretched too thin to really get to know students’ interests and help guide them to relevant programs. And counselors have so many duties—from supporting kids’ social and emotional needs to helping them schedule classes—career prep can easily get pushed to the back burner as they “prioritize immediate crises over proactive planning,” the report says.

There were 372 students for every school counselor nationwide in 2024-25, according to the American School Counselor Association, compared with the group’s recommended ratio of 250 to 1.

“You are seeing this proliferation of career pathways and this career focus, but just offering the programs is not the same as actually providing career exploration, navigation, and counseling so that students choose the right pathway for them,” said Anne Kim, a senior fellow at FutureEd who wrote the report.

To be sure, in a 2025 EdWeek Research Center survey, nearly half of CTE educators (46%) said their school counselors spend less time on CTE counseling than college preparation. About 41% said counselors spend about the same amount of time on both, while 13% said counselors spend more time on CTE-related counseling.

At the same time, more than 70% of those educators report that students’ interest in CTE programs has grown over the past five years.

FutureEd’s report says other barriers to schools providing strong career-prep programs include: a persistent “college for all” mindset, a lack of understanding among students and their families about potential career options, confusing credential and certification options without clear ways to track their quality, and data voids about which industries anticipate needing more employees.

The result is that students say they feel unknowledgeable about and unprepared for life after high school. Only 13% of Gen Z teens said they felt “fully prepared to choose their path after high school,” according to one survey-based report cited by FutureEd.

A disconnect between students’ career interests and realistic possibilities

To illustrate the disconnect between students’ early career aspirations and the reality of jobs that will be available to them and provide a livable wage, Kim pointed to a 2025 survey by Morning Consult, in which nearly half of Gen Z respondents said their ideal career is to be a “professional content creator,” whether full- or part-time. Only one-third of survey respondents said they’d want a “traditional job.”

Students may have lots of exposure to influencers on social media but not a realistic idea of their incomes, the report argues. Of the more than 127 million people who say they work as “creators,” at least part time, 70% reported earning less than $49,000 per year and more than half reported making less than $15,000, according to the Morning Consult survey.

See Also

Alina Kiselev,17, works on a wheatstone circuit bridge during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025.
Alina Kiselev, 17, works on a Wheatstone bridge circuit during a class on semiconductor manufacturing at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Nov. 5, 2025. The school launched a two-year semiconductor program this academic year to help meet the demand for trained employees in sector.
Adriana Zehbrauskas for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness In 'Silicon Desert,' a School Prepares Students to Join the Semiconductor Boom
Elizabeth Heubeck, December 4, 2025
13 min read

Similarly, the most popular occupations students initially research when looking into potential careers on Future.me, a career-navigation startup site for K-12 schools, include professional athletes, lawyers, actors, singers, fashion designers, pilots, and hairdressers—occupations that either have average incomes below $45,000 or employ a small percentage of the U.S. workforce.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing jobs in the United States include wind-turbine service technicians, solar-panel installers, nurse practitioners, and actuaries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Counselors encourage students to pursue CTE courses

Educators who responded to the 2025 EdWeek Research Center survey said their students are increasingly showing interest in career pathways related to digital technology and AI, construction, physical and behavioral health, and hospitality.

Seventy percent of CTE educators said students pursue CTE coursework because of a genuine interest in a particular career path. Two-thirds said CTE coursework is engaging and interesting for the students who pursue it.

Nearly 40% of respondents said students are encouraged to participate in CTE programs by their counselors.

Kim acknowledged that hiring more counselors to help navigate career conversations with students is easier said than done. In lieu of bulked-up staffing in that area, she said, districts could consider partnering with local organizations that can provide career exploration, coaching, and advising in middle and high schools. Schools should also start embedding career education into curriculum as early as possible so students are exposed to different options that could spark an interest.

See Also

Students present their AI powered-projects designed to help boost agricultural gains in Calla Bartschi’s Introduction to AI class at Riverside High School in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Students do presentations about their AI-powered projects that are designed to help boost agricultural production during Calla Bartschi’s Introduction to AI class at Riverside High School in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025. South Carolina is emphasizing the development of AI skills that are relevant for the careers students want to pursue in the future.
Thomas Hammond for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness From Our Research Center Businesses Want Employees With AI Skills. Are K-12 CTE Programs Keeping Up?
Lauraine Langreo, November 17, 2025
6 min read

Some companies have developed tools schools can use, often incorporating artificial intelligence, to help students explore careers and learn about credentialing.

Future.me, for example, has a database of 800 careers students can explore, excluding those that don’t pay a living wage or that school leaders may find inappropriate (like gambling or bartending). The platform provides information about specific skills, degrees, and credentials the jobs require and whether there are related job openings in their area. It also has a module for students to see if the job’s pay would support their desired lifestyle, the report says.

While those tools can be helpful, they should not replace humans, Kim said.

“The tool or the AI can supplement a counselor’s knowledge, supplement a student’s knowledge, provide labor market information, provide information on the credentials necessary for a pathway, and those kinds of things,” Kim said. “But the actual navigation piece, like thinking through the options and the pros and cons, really requires a one-on-one relationship between a student and a counselor.”

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Career Readiness College Counseling Research

Events

Thu., June 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Professional Development K-12 Essentials Forum Getting Professional Development to Stick
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices, funding, format, and timing for teacher and principal PD.
Register
Tue., June 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar The Road to Opportunity: Making CTE Accessible for All
The most valuable CTE happens off campus. For too many students, transportation is the barrier that keeps opportunity out of reach.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
Wed., June 24, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar New Hire, No Laptop, No Login: Preventing Day-One Disruption
What happens before day one matters. Discover how districts are improving the new hire experience.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Video How a "Reverse Career Fair" Can Launch High Schoolers Into the Real World
It flips the traditional model and allows students to set up booths to display their talents to employers.
1 min read
20260507 ReverseCareerFair EdWeek R5B 5725
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want Career Education. More Research Can Improve It, New Report Says
Career education is in demand from students and could be strengthened through research, a coalition says.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Adult school student volunteer Starnese Sims, second from right in glasses, sings along with preschool children at Bradley Early Education Center, located on the campus of Maxine Waters Employment Prep Center, in Watts on May 5, 2026 . Adult school student volunteers visit Bradley EEC twice a week for field work as part of a career pathway that will earn them their child development assistant permit. The setup provides the preschool with extra staffing support and allows for collaboration between preschool teachers and adult school staff as students move through the program. The LAUSD early education center is home to the district's first experiment with non-traditional care hours through its expansion this year into evening child care.
A student volunteer sings along with preschool children at Bradley Early Education Center in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 5, 2026. Older students visit the center regularly as part of a career pathway that will earn them their child development assistant permit. A coalition of education groups wants greater federal investment in research aimed at strengthening career-connected education that students are increasingly demanding.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via TNS
College & Workforce Readiness Not All Students Are College-Bound. More Schools Are Paying Attention
The "college for all" rallying cry is quieting down, even at traditional college-prep high schools.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Boone Williams, 20, center, talks to other students in the apprentice training program class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Williams says eventually he expects to earn far more than friends who took quick jobs after high school. He even thinks he’s better off than some who went to college — he knows too many who dropped out or took on debt for degrees they never used. “In the long run, I’m going to be way more set than any of them,” he says.
Boone Williams, 20, center, talks with students in an apprentice training class at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 572 facility in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2023. Programs like this reflect growing interest in career pathways as more students weigh alternatives to traditional four-year college degrees.
Mark Zaleski/AP
College & Workforce Readiness A New Option for High School Graduates? Federal Aid for Workforce Credentials
Workforce Pell will grant students federal aid for certificate courses as short as eight weeks.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
$35.00Soon to be La Porte High School graduates listen to speeches from their classmates during commencement exercises Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Kiwanis Field in La Porte, Ind.
Newly minted high school graduates listen to speeches from their classmates during commencement exercises on June 12, 2025, at Kiwanis Field in La Porte, Ind. For the first time this year, high school graduates from low-income families can qualify for federal Pell Grants for short-term workforce training programs.
Amanda Haverstick/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP