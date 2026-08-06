AI Gains Ground as a College-Search Tool for Parents
College & Workforce Readiness

AI Gains Ground as a College-Search Tool for Parents

By Mark Walsh — August 06, 2026 2 min read
Students, from left, Araiza Maldonado Basilio, Alexa Velasquez Mendoza and Leslie Sandoval Reyes, open letters in 2023 informing them which Minnesota colleges and universities they were pre-accepted to as part of the state's Direct Admissions program.
From left, students Araiza Maldonado Basilio, Alexa Velasquez Mendoza, and Leslie Sandoval Reyes open letters in 2023 informing them which Minnesota colleges and universities they were pre-accepted to as part of the state's Direct Admissions program. As families conduct college searches, AI is playing a growing role in helping families understand and discover college choices, a new survey found.
Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune/TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

About one-third of parents helping their children navigate the college-admissions process are turning to artificial intelligence tools to gather and sift through information about colleges and universities, according to a new report.

The education consulting firm EAB found that AI tools helped most of those who used them to better understand specific colleges, while 34% reported that AI helped them discover schools they did not know about.

“Our survey findings suggest that AI has become a gatekeeper in the college-search process, not only for teens but for parents as well,” Pam Royall, EAB’s head of research and a co-author of the survey report, said in a statement. “AI is shaping how families perceive institutions before they ever attend an information session or speak with an admissions counselor.”

EAB surveyed more than 2,500 parents of high school students nationwide in April and May for the report. In addition to focusing on AI’s role in the college search, the survey asked parents about their top concerns related to their children’s college attendance. More cited their children’s post-college job prospects as a concern in EAB’s 2026 survey than in previous years—reflecting a broader emphasis on career readiness that has also led high schools to boost their career-and-technical education and dual-enrollment offerings.

While the survey showed AI tools gaining ground in the college search, parents were more reliant on traditional ways of learning about colleges for their children, with 73% reporting that colleges’ own websites were the top information source, followed by direct communications from colleges, internet search engines, in-person events, and friends and colleagues.

Parents found colleges’ in-person events most helpful, cited by 53% of respondents, followed by college websites (37%), direct communications from colleges (14%), high school personnel (13%), and then AI tools, which were tied at 11% of respondents along with search engines and college-discovery platforms such as Appily.

AI increasingly plays a role “in mediating research that parents do via search engines,” the EAB report says. “Internet searches often go no further that the AI-generated ‘zero-click’ summaries that typically top search results these days.”

College costs a top worry for parents

Among the survey’s other findings are that parents are highly engaged in their children’s college searches, with 74% reporting that they are either “extremely” or “very” involved. And the report says it goes beyond stating the obvious with a finding that college costs dominate parents’ concerns.

“It eclipses all other concerns,” the report says, and it is the top topic that parents want more information about from colleges.

The cost of tuition and fees was cited by 64% of parents as their top worry for their college-bound children, followed by school fit (50%), financial aid (41%), mental health and wellness (40%), and personal safety on campus (34%).

Meanwhile, parents are increasingly preoccupied about their children’s employability after college, with 29% of respondents reporting such a concern, up from 16% in a similar survey just two years ago.

“For years, conversations about college value centered on affordability and sticker price,” Royall said in the statement. “While price and affordability remain critically important, parents increasingly are considering whether a particular college can deliver the career planning, internships, and employment outcomes that justify the investment.”

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
College Access & Completion Parents Paying for College College Research

Events

Tue., August 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Grow Leaders, Keep Teachers: Leadership Development as a Staffing Strategy
Find out how to turn leadership development into a staffing strategy and grow your next generation of school leaders from within.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Tue., August 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Closing the Practice Gap: Essential Insights for Leaders
Three instructional experts will share strategies for making students’ reading and math practice more engaging and impactful this year.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Tue., September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The Principal's Role in Collective Efficacy and Student Outcomes
Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on What Works: How District Leaders Are Redefining Student Readiness
See how districts are balancing college prep, career pathways, AI, and academic rigor to prepare students for success.
College & Workforce Readiness Gates Foundation Puts Heavier Emphasis on Career Readiness. Math Is Still a Priority
The foundation has set a broad goal to help students prepare for a rapidly evolving workforce.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
LE - A person walks outside of the Gates Foundation campus on April 30, 2025, in Seattle.
A person walks outside of the Gates Foundation campus in Seattle on April 30, 2025. The foundation announced future investments in efforts to help students secure the education and credentials needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving workforce.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion Is Career and Technical Education Stuck in the Past?
Often, CTE programs can look good on paper without serving the students who could use them most.
Cami Anderson
5 min read
A student climbs the block steps placed before them. The lettered blocks spell out "FUTURE." Career Technical Education.
Daniel Diosdado for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion There's a Lot of Talk About 'Career Readiness.' Have We Thought It Through?
Just because you promote opportunities for career pathways doesn’t mean students are learning.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week