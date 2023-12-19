What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories
Teaching Profession

What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories

By Stacey Decker — December 19, 2023 2 min read
Blue colorized illustration of a teachers table
Laura Baker/Education Week and Irina Strelnikova/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What was top of mind for teachers in 2023? A scan of the most popular stories among teachers on edweek.org reveals a few major topics.

Teachers were interested in ways to improve math and reading instruction, while also navigating professional struggles. Stories on burnout, stress, and disrespect made the list of top stories this year. Rounding out the list is a roundup of the buzzwords teachers hate the most.

See Also

Second grade teacher Jacqueline Chaney answers questions during an activity at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023.
Second grade teacher Jacqueline Chaney answers students' questions during an activity at New Town Elementary School in Owings Mills, Md., on Oct. 25, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Teaching Profession The Teaching Profession in 2023 (in Charts)
Madeline Will, December 15, 2023
8 min read

The ranking below is based on a combination of how many people read the story, how much time they spent reading it, and how often it was shared.

Revisit the 10 stories that resonated most with teachers this year:

Kids Need to Know Their Math Facts. What Schools Can Do to Help

Illustration of a child in motion jumping easily across number block formations and equations.
J.R. Bee for Education Week

Teachers can optimize how they introduce math facts and teach strategies while not losing sight of conceptual knowledge.

Read the Story

Teachers Aren’t Burnt Out. They Are Being Set Up to Fail (Opinion)

Female adult standing on toppling dominoes.
sesame/DigitalVision Vectors and Getty

Instead of scapegoating teachers, let’s look at the real causes of workplace stress and demoralization, writes best-selling author and teacher Alexandra Robbins.

Read the Story

Dear Students Here’s Why I Quit: A Teacher’s Moving Letter Explains Her Decision

Kerry Graham
Kerry Graham
Courtesy of Kerry Graham

Grief and stress soured Kerry Graham on her job, but not on her students.

Read the Story

A $60K Starting Salary for Teachers? Not a Single State Meets the Bar

Teacher at a chalkboard.
iStock/Getty

Raising teacher pay has become a bipartisan priority. Here’s how much teachers make and how it’s changed over time.

Read the Story

Teachers Are Facing an ‘Intentional Toxic Disrespect,’ Secretary Cardona Says

Miguel Cardona
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona pictured in downtown Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2023.
Courtesy of U.S. Department of Education

Teachers deserve support, not to be cast as villains for political purposes, the education secretary told the largest teachers’ union.

Read the Story

Why Some Teachers’ Unions Oppose ‘Science of Reading’ Legislation

Addison Fleshman reads "Green Eggs and Ham" as students celebrate Dr. Seuss Week in Teresa Francis' kindergarten class Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Westview Elementary School in Jonesboro, Ind.
Addison Fleshman reads "Green Eggs and Ham" as students celebrate Dr. Seuss Week in Teresa Francis' kindergarten class on Feb. 27, 2017, at Westview Elementary School in Jonesboro, Ind.
Jeff Morehead/The Chronicle-Tribune via AP

Several state unions say the mandates could limit teachers’ professional autonomy in the classroom.

Read the Story

We Gave ChatGPT 5 Common Teaching Tasks. Here’s How Teachers Say It Did

Monochromatic image of items on a teacher's desk, with vivid color on an apple and a plant.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Irina Strelnikova/iStock/Getty

EdWeek asked ChatGPT to generate a lesson plan, a response to a concerned parent, feedback on student work, and more.

Read the Story

Mississippi Students Surged in Reading Over the Last Decade. Here’s How Schools Got Them There

Illustration of Man helping a young guy up stairs into an open book as a metaphor for targeted literacy training.
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock/Getty Images

Educators chalk it up to a multipronged effort, spurred by the state’s literacy law.

Read the Story

‘You Work for Us': How a Student’s Slight Captures the Disrespect Teachers Face (Opinion)

Opinion illustration of teachers and students, about job perceptions.
Dedraw Studio/iStock/Getty

Compare the treatment of teachers with other public servants and you’ll notice a disturbing trend.

Read the Story

10 Buzzwords Teachers Can’t Stand

Buzzwords simple seamless pattern including the words Self-care, Fidelity, Woke, Differentiation, Data-driven, Pivot, Critical race theory, DEI, Mindset
iStock/Getty

The EdWeek Research Center polled educators from across the country to identify the buzzwords that drive them crazy.

Read the Story

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession See How Diverse Your State's Education Workforce Is
Our interactive visualization shows how states stack up in creating a more representative teaching force.
Madeline Will
3 min read
Silhouettes showing diversity.
aelitta/DigitalVision Vectors
Teaching Profession Teachers Face Backlash—and Discipline—for Political Stances on Israel-Hamas War
Recent clashes over teachers' views on the war raise concerns about political expression inside and outside the classroom.
Elizabeth Heubeck
8 min read
Illustration of speech bubbles crashing into each other on a red background.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession 'My Dad Is Nocturnal' And 10 Other Funny Things Kids Have Said to Their Teachers
Kids say the darndest things. That’s why America’s classrooms are full of unfiltered hilarity.
Stacey Decker & Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
A large amount of glossy painted stones made to look like yellow laughing emojis
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Could Reimagining Teaching Help Teachers Love Their Jobs More? Here’s How
Some districts and schools have created new roles and opportunities for teachers.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Tight crop of teacher fist bumping blurred Black school girl.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼