Why This Educator Uses Aliens to Teach Media Literacy

By Kaylee Domzalski — April 4, 2024 3:40
Last month, Meredith Linsey Kitchens took her students to MisInfo Day at the University of Washington. It’s an annual event designed to teach high school students about media literacy, and misinformation.

But for the rural English teacher/librarian from Sedro-Woolley High School in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., this lesson goes beyond a single day, and is instead integrated into her entire curriculum, and the curriculums of the teachers she supports.

“I have to teach the students who are in front of me, the students with devices in their hands, the students who do everything in their world through social media.”

Here, she explains how she approaches teaching media literacy, and why it’s so important for teachers to be addressing this topic with students of all ages.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Ahenewa El-Amin leads a conversation with students during her AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Devotees of TikTok gather at the Capitol in Washington, as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Lawmakers contend the app's owner, ByteDance, is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the U.S.
