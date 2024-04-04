Why This Educator Uses Aliens to Teach Media Literacy

Last month, Meredith Linsey Kitchens took her students to MisInfo Day at the University of Washington. It’s an annual event designed to teach high school students about media literacy, and misinformation.

But for the rural English teacher/librarian from Sedro-Woolley High School in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., this lesson goes beyond a single day, and is instead integrated into her entire curriculum, and the curriculums of the teachers she supports.

“I have to teach the students who are in front of me, the students with devices in their hands, the students who do everything in their world through social media.”

Here, she explains how she approaches teaching media literacy, and why it’s so important for teachers to be addressing this topic with students of all ages.

