This Teacher Won a Grammy and Saved a Life

By Lauren Santucci — October 19, 2023 3:30
Pamela Dawson, the choir teacher at DeSoto High School outside Dallas for the last 17 years, sees formal music education as secondary to the life lessons and healing that students get from her classes. The educator believes that her approach is what won her this year’s Grammy Music Educator Award.

In the spring of 2022, Dawson received an email informing her that she’d been nominated for the annual award. It wasn’t her first nomination—she was a top-ten finalist in 2020—and she wasn’t sure she wanted to go through with the Grammy nomination process again. But she did. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Hear what that experience was like, and how she’s using the award to continue to benefit her students.

