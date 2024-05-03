‘Welcome to the White House': Teachers Get a Rare Honor

First lady Jill Biden welcomed the national and state teachers of the year to the White House on Thursday for the first state dinner of its kind.

While traditional state dinners honor visiting heads of state, this one recognized the award-winning teachers—including Missy Testerman , the 2024 National Teacher of the Year and an English-as-a-second-language teacher in Tennessee—for the work they do every day in the classroom. Teachers dressed in ball gowns and tuxes mingled with national leaders, including administration officials and members of Congress.

Take a peek inside the glamorous night, which featured a surprise appearance by President Joe Biden.