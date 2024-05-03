Teaching Profession Video

‘Welcome to the White House': Teachers Get a Rare Honor

By Kaylee Domzalski & Madeline Will — May 3, 2024 1:51
050224 teachers of the year state dinner BS KD 17
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

First lady Jill Biden welcomed the national and state teachers of the year to the White House on Thursday for the first state dinner of its kind.

While traditional state dinners honor visiting heads of state, this one recognized the award-winning teachers—including Missy Testerman, the 2024 National Teacher of the Year and an English-as-a-second-language teacher in Tennessee—for the work they do every day in the classroom. Teachers dressed in ball gowns and tuxes mingled with national leaders, including administration officials and members of Congress.

Take a peek inside the glamorous night, which featured a surprise appearance by President Joe Biden.

See Also

Jill Biden applauds teachers during the first-ever Teachers of the Year state dinner at the White House.
Jill Biden applauds teachers during the first-ever Teachers of the Year state dinner at the White House on May 2, 2024.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Teaching Profession Inside the First-Ever White House State Dinner for Teachers
Madeline Will, May 3, 2024
6 min read

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Madeline Will
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Video

Families & the Community Video ‘A Welcoming Place’: Family Engagement Strategies for Schools (Video)
Schools that enlist parents as partners see positive results. Here's how to do it.
Libby Stanford & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
022724 MI Parent Engagement 19 rs BS
Social Studies Video Teachers, Try This: A Method for Navigating Political Debates in Social Studies
Through the use of primary sources, and students' own critical thinking skills, this Texas teacher navigates the current political climate.
Kaylee Domzalski & Lauren Santucci
3:11
This 1890 artist's rendition by Kurz & Allison made available by the Library of Congress depicts the charge of Union soldiers with the Massachusetts 54th Infantry Regiment on the Confederate States Army site of Fort Wagner, Morris Island, S.C., near Charleston, on July 18, 1863.
This 1890 artist's rendition by Kurz &amp; Allison made available by the Library of Congress depicts the charge of Union soldiers with the Massachusetts 54th Infantry Regiment on the Confederate States Army site of Fort Wagner, Morris Island, S.C., near Charleston, on July 18, 1863.
Kurz &amp; Allison/Library of Congress via AP
Mathematics Video Make Math Instruction Better: 3 Tips on How From Researchers
Education Week's Sarah D. Sparks shares three insights on improving math instruction from this year's AERA conference.
Sarah D. Sparks & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
A group of high school girls work together to solve an algebra problem during their precalculus class.
A group of high school girls work together to solve an algebra problem during their precalculus class.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
School Climate & Safety Video WATCH: Columbine Author on Myths, Lessons, and Warning Signs of Violence
David Cullen discusses how educators still grapple with painful lessons from the 1999 shooting.
Evie Blad & Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
042324 dave cullen new thumbnail BS
See More Multimedia