Teaching Video

Teachers, Try This: Use Restorative Justice to Solve Student Conflicts

By Kaylee Domzalski — July 5, 2023 3:11
Peace Path Thumbnail BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers regularly encounter student conflicts over things like sharing, not taking turns, and using a pencil without permission. According to Michael Roiger, a kindergarten teacher in Prior Lake, Minn., most can be resolved utilizing the “peace path,” a conflict resolution system that focuses on how students are feeling about their actions and how they can come up with solutions on their own.

Roiger introduced the peace path to his students to help them learn how to sort through their feelings and advocate for themselves.

The peace path consists of colorful, step-by-step mats on the floor that help guide students through the exercise. Through this restorative justice practice, Roiger has seen students then flex their conflict resolution skills not only at the mat, but also on the playground, and throughout the classroom.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Video

Special Education Video How This Public School Meets the Needs of Students With Dyslexia
All students at this Colorado Springs public school have dyslexia. Here’s how the school is making their education a positive experience.
Jaclyn Borowski
5:21
040723 ALLIES School 645 jb BS
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Video How This Juneteenth Tradition Funds Scholarships for College-Bound Students
For nearly 50 years, an annual Juneteenth cake auction has celebrated emancipation and supported students' college dreams.
Lauren Santucci
3:26
JuneteenthCake v3.00 02 52 14.Still003 BS
Equity & Diversity Video How LGBTQ+ Students Find Community and Comfort Outside of School
In Arkansas, 3 of every 4 LGBTQ+ teens report experiencing discrimination at school. This after-school art program offers a safe space.
Lauren Santucci
3:59
FYRE Still1 BS
Equity & Diversity Video A Native Community Revitalized a Language. Here’s How a School District Carries It On
Native students' well-being and grad rates improve when they're exposed to their cultural languages. How one district is making that happen.
Kaylee Domzalski
4 min read
PLB Thumbnail 01 BS
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
See More Multimedia