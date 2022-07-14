Student Engagement Isn’t a Given. But There Are Many Ways to Promote It

There is no one direct path to student engagement, no sure-fire way to making sure that young people care about their academic experiences and stay committed to learning. Educators, school leaders, families, and students themselves all play a critical role in this mission. In this discussion that followed the July session of A Seat at the Table , host Peter DeWitt, STEM teacher Jonté Lee, veteran educator turned professor of practice Ron Myers, and student voice researcher Russ Quaglia discuss the many roads to helping students find purpose and meaning in their education.