Planes, Drones, and Mathematics: How One Aviation Curriculum Is Opening Doors for Students

By Jaclyn Borowski — May 3, 2022 6:05
Sophomore Byron Barksdale, left, and classmates from Magruder High School’s aviation program examine the inside of a charter plane at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
A free and relatively new curriculum designed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation helps students learn critical problem-solving skills by teaching them how to fly airplanes and drones, and it prepares them for a variety of careers in the aviation industry. The curriculum--now used in more than 320 schools in at least 44 states--is addressing massive shortages of pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation mechanics, and other jobs in the industry. Here is a look at how the program works at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md.

Coverage of STEM, problem solving, and entrepreneurial thinking is supported in part by a grant from The Lemelson Foundation, at www.lemelson.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

