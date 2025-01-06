Teaching Profession Video

Will the New Law on Teacher Retirement Benefits Affect You? Here’s How to Know

By Mark Lieberman & Lauren Santucci — January 16, 2025 3:19
A teacher leads a lesson in an eighth-grade Spanish class.
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Editor’s note: This video has been corrected to remove an inaccurate description of the Government Pension Offset (GPO) and its effect on educators prior to its repeal in January 2025. The GPO reduces benefits for pension-eligible public-sector workers, including educators, who receive Social Security spousal or survivors’ benefits. Educators from the 15 affected states who are eligible for spousal or survivors’ benefits will now receive the full amount of those benefits.

President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law on Jan. 5, prompting hundreds of thousands of educators across the country to wonder whether they’d benefit from the new policy.

Advocates for teachers and retirees have been pressing for years for the federal government to get rid of Social Security policy provisions that limit benefits for certain groups of public-sector workers, including many educators. Congress has granted their wish, including with a rare unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate.

Some educators might see hundreds of dollars more per month in retirement benefits than they would have before this law passed. Some could see a smaller bump. And some won’t be affected at all.

It’s not always easy to determine which group you fall into. Here’s our best attempt to sort out the policy’s implications.

See Also

President Joe Biden signs the Social Security Fairness Act during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Joe Biden signs the Social Security Fairness Act during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Teaching Profession Thousands of Teachers Will Get a Retirement Boost. Here's How It Works
Mark Lieberman, January 6, 2025
6 min read

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Retirement & Pensions Salaries & Benefits Federal Policy

Video

Ed-Tech Policy Video What Makes an Effective School Cellphone Policy? An Overview
EdWeek reporter Lauraine Langreo looks at how school cellphone policies are being addressed at the school, district, and state level.
Lauraine Langreo & Lauren Santucci
2:22
A ninth grader places her cellphone in to a phone holder as she enters class at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. At the rural Utah school, there is a strict policy requiring students to check their phones at the door when entering every class. Each classroom has a cellphone storage unit that looks like an over-the-door shoe bag with three dozen smartphone-sized slots.
A ninth grader places her cellphone in to a phone holder as she enters class at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. At the rural Utah school, there is a strict policy requiring students to check their phones at the door when entering every class. Each classroom has a cellphone storage unit that looks like an over-the-door shoe bag with three dozen smartphone-sized slots.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Education Funding Video What's in Store for School Funding in the New Trump Administration
EdWeek reporter Mark Lieberman outlines three areas he'll be watching when it comes to school finance under a new Trump administration.
Mark Lieberman & Kaylee Domzalski
2:57
122724 finance explainer thumbnail AP BS
AP
English Learners Video What 2025 Could Bring for English Learners
A lot happened with the nation’s growing English-learner population in 2024. Here's a look, and a preview of the year ahead.
Ileana Najarro & Kaylee Domzalski
3:08
261224 EOY EL AP BS
AP
School Choice & Charters Video How a Microschool Is Trying to Become a Model for Public Schools
This microschool utilizes community partnerships to get kids learning beyond the classroom.
Sam Mallon
4:06
La Luz BS
See More Multimedia